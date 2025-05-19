Biz2Credit Small Business Earnings Report Finds SMB Earnings Climbed Higher in April

Analysis shows small businesses are rebounding from low earnings in Q1, showing resiliency amidst economic uncertainty

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit’s monthly Small Business Earnings Report found that average monthly earnings were up to $47,700 in April 2025, up $9,100 from March’s number. This is a consistent run of monthly gains, with earnings rising 48% since January.

Key Findings for April 2025

A verage Monthly Earnings : $47,700 . ( Mar. 2025 : $38,600 – an increase of $9,100)

: . ( : $38,600 – an increase of $9,100) Average Monthly Revenue : $522,400 . ( Mar. 2025 : $531,900 – a decrease of $9,500)

: . ( : $531,900 – a decrease of $9,500) Average Monthly Expenses : $493,300. ( Mar. 2025 : $474,700 – a decrease of $18,600)



A year ago (March 2024), average revenues were $692,900, while average expenses were $651,200. Average earnings were $41,700, a figure that is $3,100 more than the average earnings in March 2025. Additionally, inflation has seen a significant decline, from 3.4% in April 2024 to 2.3% in April 2025. However, tariff-related worries have kept small businesses on edge as they struggle to make revenue projections.

“Small and medium businesses have found a way to remain economically strong despite trade policy uncertainty” said Rohit Arora, CEO and co-founder of Biz2Credit .

“Tariffs remain a top concern for small business owners who continue to await further clarity from the White House about trade policy and tariffs before as they make pivotal business decisions,” added Arora, one of the nation’s leading experts in small business finance. “In the meantime, business operators are cutting back expenses, resulting in earnings swinging upward for the first few months of the year.” Q1 was particularly pressured as the new administration came in and began implementing new trade policy, sending markets and small business sentiment plummeting at an alarming rate.

Summary

The Biz2Credit Small Business Earnings Report summarizes primary data of companies that applied for funding each month. It assesses the financial health of small businesses by analyzing primary data provided directly by small to midsized firms in the U.S. as part of the application process on Biz2Credit’s award-winning digital funding platform. The report provides one of the most up-to-date readings on the financial health of small businesses currently available. Click here to review the Small Business Earnings Report .

Methodology

Biz2Credit examines a number of small business financial metrics in the Small Business Earnings Report, including annual revenue, operating expenses, age of business, credit score, approval rate, and funding rate. Data is drawn from over 100,000 completed financing applications submitted to Biz2Credit’s online small business funding platform between Jan. 2022 and Apr. 2025.

About Biz2Credit

Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has helped thousands of companies access more than in small business financing. Biz2Credit is headquartered in New York City, employs over 800 people with over half in product, data science, and engineering roles. Using data analytics and predictive modeling, Biz2Credit seeks to enhance the accuracy and transparency of business credit decisions, fueling long-term economic development. Visit www.biz2credit.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).

Media Contact: Brett Holzhauer, (818) 326-1109, brett.holzhauer@biz2credit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.