IPD Expands High-Quality Component Line for Caterpillar® C9.3 ACERT Engines

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC), a global leader in heavy-duty aftermarket engine parts, announces the expanded availability of its comprehensive product line for Caterpillar® C9.3 ACERT engines. IPD’s latest offerings include more than 60 gasket sets, advanced piston liner group (PLG) kits, and robust valvetrain components engineered to meet or exceed OEM standards.

IPD’s expanded range of gasket sets covers numerous engine applications, providing everything required for complete engine rebuilds and repairs. Each gasket set is manufactured from high-quality materials to ensure superior sealing, extended longevity, and optimal performance even in extreme conditions. These gasket kits include durable, high-performance gaskets, o-rings, and seals designed specifically to resist heat, pressure, and chemical exposure.

The new Piston Liner Group (PLG) kits from IPD provide a complete, convenient solution for rebuilding Caterpillar® C9.3 ACERT engines. These kits include cast aluminum pistons featuring anti-friction skirt coatings, significantly reducing wear and extending engine life. IPD’s liners are induction-hardened and crafted from cast iron, ensuring exceptional durability and engine efficiency. Main and connecting rod bearings, along with thrust plates, are available separately, complementing the PLG kits for a comprehensive rebuild.

IPD also offers advanced valvetrain components specifically engineered for durability and high performance in demanding heavy-duty applications. Their exhaust valves feature induction-hardened tips for enhanced wear resistance and nickel-based super alloy heads to withstand high operating temperatures. Intake valves include induction-hardened tips, designed to endure rigorous performance conditions.

“We continually strive to deliver comprehensive solutions that help our customers maximize engine performance and reliability,” stated Michael Badar, President of IPD. “This expanded coverage of our C9.3 ACERT product line further demonstrates IPD’s commitment to providing unmatched quality, performance, and durability.”

For more information on IPD’s expanded Caterpillar® C9.3 product line, visit IPDParts.com or contact their customer support team at sales@ipdparts.com.

