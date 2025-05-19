Hyra Holdings Approves $500M Innovation Fund and IPO Roadmap to 2030 at 2025 AGM

HANOI, Vietnam, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyra Holdings, a global innovation group investing in frontier technologies, today announced that shareholders have formally approved three landmark initiatives during its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM). These include the launch of the $500 million Hyra Combinator Venture Fund, a major expansion of the company’s decentralized AI infrastructure, and an official roadmap to IPO by 2030.





The 2025 Annual General Meeting marks a strategic turning point in Hyra Holdings’ global expansion journey

Accelerating Innovation Across AI, Blockchain, and Web3

Since 2024, Hyra Holdings has launched three pioneering platforms that redefine the decentralized technology landscape:

Hyra Network: A Layer-3 blockchain designed for ultra-scalable, cross-chain Web3 applications.

Hyra AI: The world’s first edge-powered, decentralized artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Hyra Bid: A reverse auction marketplace powered by blockchain for fair, transparent bidding.

Hyra’s ecosystem surpassed 1 million global users, with active operations and strategic expansions in Singapore, Dubai, and the United States—positioning the company as a key enabler of the next-generation digital economy.

2M+ Edge AI Devices and $30M Data Center in Asia

Hyra AI now powers over 2 million edge AI devices across 205+ countries and territories, delivering a combined 360,000 TFLOPS of compute power—projected to reach 918,000 TFLOPS by the end of 2025.

“We are shifting the AI paradigm from cloud to edge,” said Chung Tran, Founder and Chairman of Hyra Holdings. “Real-time AI now lives on the devices people already use—smartphones, routers, and personal nodes.”

To support this decentralized infrastructure, Hyra will begin construction in Q4/2025 on Hyra Zone, a sovereign AI data center based in Asia. The facility’s $30 million Phase 1 investment has already been approved at the AGM.

$500M Hyra Combinator Fund – Fueling Deep-Tech Ventures

Hyra’s new venture arm, the Hyra Combinator Fund, aims to raise $500 million by 2030. The fund will utilize a blended capital structure, combining institutional investments, venture partnerships, and public-private co-investment.

Its goal: incubate and accelerate 150+ startups in the fields of AI, Fintech, Web3, and Quantum Computing—particularly in emerging and undercapitalized markets.





“We're not just deploying capital—we're building the infrastructure, networks, and systems that future innovation depends on,” said Mr. Tran Nam Chung.

IPO Roadmap: A Hybrid Global Strategy

Hyra Holdings reaffirmed its IPO roadmap to 2030, evaluating listing options across Singapore, Dubai, and the United States.

The company will maintain its Hybrid Holding Model, combining centralized strategic direction at the group level with decentralized execution across product companies: Hyra AI, Hyra Network, and Hyra Digital.

Hyra’s 2030 targets include:

9 core products launched

Active presence in 30+ countries

1 billion TFLOPS in decentralized compute power

About Hyra Holdings

Hyra Holdings is a global innovation group founded in 2021 and headquartered in Singapore. With operations across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States, Hyra invests in and builds foundational technologies for the intelligent digital economy—including decentralized AI, Web3 infrastructure, and next-gen digital services. Its portfolio spans product ecosystems, venture funding, and strategic partnerships to enable decentralized innovation and inclusive growth.

