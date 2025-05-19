Barrick Sets the Standard in Advancing United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals

All amounts expressed in US dollars

TORONTO, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world moves towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals 2030 target, Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B) (TSX:ABX) remains committed to playing its part by driving economic growth, enabling social progress and protecting the environment, says president and chief executive Mark Bristow in the company’s 2024 Sustainability Report, published today.

Called Beyond the Horizon, the report highlights Barrick’s journey from the transformational merger in 2019 to becoming a leader in responsible mining, underscoring its commitment to sustainability-driven growth, community empowerment and environmental stewardship, focused on long-term value creation and measurable outcomes.

“When we created the new Barrick in 2019, our vision was to build a business that delivers sustainable value for generations to come. Today, that vision is becoming reality. We’re contributing meaningfully to our host countries’ economies, developing local business capacity, and leaving a lasting legacy across every region where we operate. At Barrick, sustainability is not part of the business — it is the business. We make concrete plans, invest in their delivery and measure our impact at the community level to ensure real, lasting change. As Barrick grows, so do the opportunities for our host communities,” he says.

In the six years since the merger, Barrick has distributed over $100 billion in economic value across its host countries through wages, local business support and tax contributions. Barrick’s Community Development Committees (CDCs), established at every site, have invested more than $200 million in community-led projects. These include schools, clinics, water infrastructure and sustainable farming programs, all managed directly by local communities to ensure projects meet real needs and drive long-term economic resilience. This year’s report demonstrates that the value invested is only the start, and key metrics, aligned with the SDGs, are focused on tangible improvements to eradicate poverty, are tracked through time, and with ambitious targets set for 2030.

As Barrick Mining Corporation enters a new growth phase through the rest of the decade, it has also recalibrated its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions profile and reduction roadmap to align with its expanding production base, and increased renewable energy footprint supporting its ambitious Net Zero by 2050 target.

“We’re not buying our growth — we’re building it,” says group sustainability executive Grant Beringer. “That means we’re adding new emissions, not inheriting existing ones. Our forecast has been updated to transparently reflect this, and we continue to invest in renewables, energy efficiency and supplier engagement to ensure we scale with discipline. Our 2050 Net Zero commitment remains firm – while our medium-term emissions targets are still aligned with our original principles, albeit linked to emissions intensity reductions, in line with our evolving production profile.”

This year, Barrick introduced a new site-level Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) performance framework, setting a benchmark for transparent, community-focused progress. This framework tracks site-level development across indicators such as clean water, education and healthcare, reflecting Barrick’s commitment to measurable impact in line with the United Nations SDGs.

“We use the SDGs not as a communications tool but as a delivery framework,” says Beringer. “Whether it’s reducing malaria in the DRC, improving maternal health in Pakistan, or restoring water infrastructure in Argentina, our success is measured in real-world outcomes for real people.”

Other highlights for the year include the fact that 97% of Barrick’s employees and 76% of its senior site management are host country nationals. In 2024, Barrick spent $7.1 billion with local and in-country suppliers, driving local business growth and economic resilience. The company also reused or recycled 85% of its water intake, and major solar and hydro investments are currently underway in Pakistan, Argentina and the DRC.

The full 2024 Sustainability Report, Beyond the Horizon, is available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com/sustainability.

Enquiries

Investor and Media Relations

Kathy du Plessis

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this release and the Sustainability Report, including any information as to our sustainability strategy and vision, targets, projects, plans, or future financial or operating performance, constitutes “forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “vision”, “strategy”, “believe”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “commitment”, “objective”, “aim”, “goal”, “continue”, “budget”, “potential”, “may”, “will”, “can”, “should”, “could”, “would”, and similar expressions. In particular, this release and the Sustainability Report contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: (i) Barrick’s sustainability strategy and vision; (ii) Barrick’s environmental, health and safety, corporate social responsibility (including social and economic development, water management, tailings, hazardous waste management, diversity, equity and inclusion, community relations, resettlement and disease prevention), human rights and biodiversity programs, policies and performance; (iii) Barrick’s climate change strategy and associated greenhouse gas emissions reductions targets, including with respect to our Scope 3 emissions and associated targets, as well as the estimated capital expenditures required and our ability to meet our greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets; (iv) climate risks and opportunities identified through our climate scenario analysis; (v) the estimated timing and ability of Barrick to achieve environmental, social, health and safety, and energy reduction targets, including our greenhouse gas emission reduction targets; (vi) Barrick’s strategy to address legacy human rights issues and planned independent site assessments; (vii) the anticipated benefits of Barrick’s renewable energy investments, including solar projects at Reko Diq, Nevada Gold Mines and Kibali; (viii) Barrick’s 2025 materiality assessment; (ix) the status of negotiations with the Government of Mali in respect of ongoing disputes regarding the Loulo-Gounkoto Complex and Barrick’s commitment to reach a mutually acceptable solution; and (x) our joint ventures, partnerships and industry association memberships.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Barrick as at the date of this Sustainability Report in light of management’s experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: damage to the Barrick’s reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Barrick’s handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations, and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies, and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Canada, the United States, and other jurisdictions in which Barrick does or may carry on business in the future; disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and conflicts in the Middle East; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with diseases, epidemic and pandemics; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; whether benefits expected from recent transactions are realized; employee relations; increased costs and physical and transition risks related to climate change, including extreme weather events, resource shortages, emerging policies and increased regulations relating to related to greenhouse gas emission levels, energy efficiency and reporting of risks; Barrick’s ability to achieve its sustainability goals, including our climate-related goals and greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, in particular our ability to achieve our Scope 3 emissions targets which requires reliance on entities within Barrick’s value chain, but outside of the Company’s direct control, to achieve such targets within the specified time frames risks associated with artisanal and illegal mining; fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); changes in U.S. trade, tariff and other controls on imports and exports, tax, immigration or other policies that may impact relations with foreign countries, result in retaliatory policies, lead to increased costs for raw materials and components, or impact Barrick’s existing operations and material growth projects; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; increased costs, delays, suspensions, and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges, tailings dam and storage facilities failures, and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; non-renewal of key licences by governmental authorities; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; and our ability to successfully close and integrate acquisitions or complete divestitures. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks). Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this release and the Sustainability Report are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick’s ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this release and the Sustainability Report.

Barrick Mining Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.