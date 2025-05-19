The Art of Foot & Ankle Announces Launch of Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery and Regenerative Medicine in Birmingham, MI

Birmingham, MI, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Art of Foot & Ankle is thrilled to announce the launch of its Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery and advanced regenerative therapies to help patients avoid surgery when possible in Birmingham, MI. Founded and led by Dr. Ashim Wadehra, a board-certified specialist in minimally invasive foot surgery, the clinic is redefining how foot and ankle care is delivered to help patients regain mobility and live pain-free.



Whether individuals suffer from bunions, hammertoes, heel pain, or other foot and ankle conditions, The Art of Foot & Ankle creates customized, concierge-level care plans tailored to their unique needs and goals. The practice offers state-of-the-art, in-office surgical solutions performed under local anesthesia, with no need for orthopedic hardware, and best of all, patients can walk the same day. The cutting-edge techniques minimize scarring, reduce downtime, and avoid the complications associated with general anesthesia and hospital-based procedures.



“Discover the difference in our office-based surgical suite, utilizing advanced minimally invasive techniques. No permanent hardware is used- every approach is designed for precision, comfort, and faster recovery,” said a spokesperson for The Art of Foot & Ankle. “Patient care is our top priority, and each patient receives a personalized plan, tailored to their unique needs, to heal and restore mobility. Your journey to healthier feet starts here.”



Dr. Wadehra is a fellowship-trained, double board-certified foot and ankle surgeon and one of the select few surgeons worldwide who exclusively performs minimally invasive foot surgery.

Why Choose The Art of Foot & Ankle?

Minimally invasive procedures

Performed in our private, office-based surgical suite

Walk the same day

No orthopedic hardware or large incisions

Regenerative medicine and non-surgical options available

Personalized, boutique patient experience

Located in Birmingham, MI — serving Oakland County and beyond

Some of the leading treatments offered by The Art of Foot & Ankle include:



Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery: Minimally invasive foot surgery is a revolutionary approach to treating various foot conditions with precision and minimal disruption to surrounding tissues. Unlike traditional open surgeries involving large incisions, this advanced technique involves making incisions less than 3 mm in size. Through these tiny openings, the clinic’s highly skilled surgeon, Dr. Wadehra, utilizes specialized instruments to address the underlying foot problem with utmost precision and care.



Heel Pain: Dr. Wadehra specializes in diagnosing and treating various causes of Heel Pain, including plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendonitis, and heel spurs. The Art of Foot & Ankle uses advanced, non-invasive treatments, such as Class IV Laser Therapy, Shockwave Therapy, Custom Orthotics, and more, to relieve pain and promote long-term healing.



Laser Therapy: Laser therapy is a cutting-edge, non-invasive solution that helps reduce pain, promote healing, and alleviate inflammation. Dr. Wadehra at The Art of Foot & Ankle offers advanced MLS Laser therapy, providing safe and effective relief for various foot and ankle conditions. Laser therapy is supported by extensive clinical research and has been shown to deliver significant relief.



“With our innovative techniques and personalized care, we prioritize your comfort and aim to deliver optimal outcomes. Reach out now to explore what minimally invasive foot surgery entails and the numerous advantages it offers,” added the spokesperson for the clinic.



The Art of Foot & Ankle encourages prospective patients seeking specialist foot and ankle care to fill out the contact form provided online to schedule a consultation today.



About The Art of Foot & Ankle



Led and founded by Dr. Ashim Wadehra, a board-certified specialist in minimally invasive foot surgery and expert in Regenerative Medicine, The Art of Foot & Ankle is dedicated to helping patients recover faster, experience minimal downtime, and have a beautiful, aesthetic foot without big scars.





