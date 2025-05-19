New Again Houses® Welcomes New Cash Home Buyers in Baton Rouge, LA

Multi-Faceted Real Estate Business Celebrates Continued Success with the Opening of Its 56th Cash Home Buying Franchise in Baton Rouge, LA

BATON ROUGE, La., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Again Houses®, a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 56th location in Baton Rouge, LA! The brand-new franchise location—led by Kyle and Anna Arceneaux—will now be able to buy and sell homes throughout Baton Rouge and surrounding cities in East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Livingston Parishes.

New Again Houses® buys properties that need work and renovates them into beautiful, updated homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

When the new owners were asked why they wanted to start a business flipping houses, Anna said, “From a young age, both of us recognized the profound significance of having a place to call home. Growing up, we understood that a home is more than just a structure; it is a sanctuary where cherished memories are made with the people we love. Our passion for real estate is deeply rooted in the belief that everyone deserves to feel good, relaxed, and happy in their living spaces. We believe that by transforming houses into beautiful homes, we can enhance the lives of others and create a refuge for them to thrive in.”

Kyle added, “What excites us most about this opportunity is the chance to combine our passion for real estate and design with our desire to make a positive impact in our community. Every house we flip represents not just a project, but a vision of transformation—a chance to breathe new life into a property and create a welcoming space for families to thrive.”

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard

work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

Please visit the site below or reach out to New Again Houses® if you are interested in learning more about the franchise process.

Franchise Website: https://newagainhouses.com/franchise/

Founder Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUgELxq2MZg&t=1s

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in Baton Rouge, LA, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/la/baton-rouge.

Contact Details:

Sales

sales@newagainhouses.com

(423) 389-9110

Franchising

franchise@newagainhouses.com

(423) 389-4110

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.