Global Location-Based Entertainment Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the current landscape of the Location-Based Entertainment Market?

The location-based entertainment market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $3.86 billion in 2024 to $4.89 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 26.7%. The growth in this historic period can be attributed to pop culture tie-ins, social media influence, urbanization, family and group activities, and experiential spending trends.

How is the Location-Based Entertainment Market expected to grow in the next few years?

The location-based entertainment market size is expected to continue its exponential growth in the next few years. It will skyrocket to $12.53 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 26.5%. The growth in the forecast period can mainly be attributed to the integration of artificial intelligence, expansion into emerging markets, sustainability and eco-friendly initiatives, cross-industry collaborations, and a shift towards hybrid experiences.

What are the primary drivers of the Location-Based Entertainment Market?

Increasing consumer spending on games and video content is expected to be a key driver for the growth of the location-based entertainment market going forward. Consumer spending on games and video content refers to the amount of money individuals spend on purchasing or subscribing to video games, downloadable content, in-game purchases, streaming services, and other related digital entertainment products. This trend of increasing consumer spending on games and video content reflects the growing demand for digital entertainment experiences, immersive gaming experiences, and a shift towards online streaming platforms.

Who are the key players in the Location-Based Entertainment Industry?

Major companies operating in the location-based entertainment market include Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., The Walt Disney Company, Panasonic Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Regal Entertainment Group, Unity Technologies Inc., AEON Fantasy Co. Ltd., Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, Magic Leap Inc., HTC Corporation, Niantic Inc., Barron Games International LLC, Bob’s Space Racers Inc., HQ Software LLC, Habo Studio Inc., CamOnApp S.A., E-Learning Studios Ltd., SpringboardVR Inc., BidOn Games Studio LLC, VRstudios LLC

What are the latest trends and advancements in the Location-Based Entertainment Market?

Major companies operating in the location-based entertainment market are focused on developing innovative solutions, such as advanced virtual reality technologies, to enhance immersive experiences and attract a wider audience. Virtual reality technology in location-based entertainment creates immersive digital environments that users can interact with in physical spaces, enhancing the overall entertainment experience.

How is the Location-Based Entertainment Market segmented?

The location-based entertainment global market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Offerings: Hardware, Software, Services

2 By Technology: 2 Dimensional 2D, 3 Dimensional 3D, Cloud Merged Reality CMR

3 By End-Use: Amusement Parks, Arcade Studios, 4D Films

Subsegments:

1 By Hardware: Gaming Consoles, Virtual Reality VR Headsets, Augmented Reality AR Devices, Interactive Kiosks, Motion Tracking Equipment, Projection Equipment

2 By Software: Game Development Software, Simulation Software, VR Or AR Content Creation Software, Location-Based Game Applications, Analytics And Data Management Software

3 By Services: Game Hosting And Maintenance Services, Content Creation And Customization Services, Consulting And Integration Services, Customer Support And Technical Assistance, Installation And Setup Services

What are the Regional Insights of the Location-Based Entertainment Market?

North America was the largest region in the location-based entertainment market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the location-based entertainment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the location-based entertainment global market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

