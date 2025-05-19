Hyra Holdings Approves $500M Venture Fund and IPO Roadmap to 2030 at 2025 Annual Meeting

HANOI, Vietnam, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyra Holdings, a global technology investment group, today announced the formal approval of the Hyra Combinator Fund, a $500 million venture initiative aimed at accelerating innovation in AI, fintech, and post-quantum security. The decision was made at the company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), where shareholders also reaffirmed the group’s IPO roadmap targeting 2030.

These initiatives mark strategic milestones for Hyra Holdings as it expands its role as a catalyst for frontier innovation in emerging markets.

The 2025 Annual General Meeting marks a strategic turning point in Hyra Holdings’ global expansion journey

Hyra Combinator Fund: Fueling Deeptech in Emerging Markets

The Hyra Combinator Fund will operate under a blended capital model, pooling resources from Hyra Holdings, global VC firms, and public–private co-investment platforms. By 2030, the fund aims to back over 150 high-potential startups working in:

Decentralized AI infrastructure

Next-generation fintech and digital banking

Post-quantum cryptography and cybersecurity





“We’re not just allocating capital—we’re building deep, long-term innovation infrastructure in regions where it’s most needed,” said Chung Tran, Founder & Chairman of Hyra Holdings.

Shark Pham Thanh Hung Joins as Independent Board Member

At the AGM, Hyra Holdings also welcomed Mr. Pham Thanh Hung (Shark Hung) as an Independent Board Member, reinforcing the company’s commitment to good corporate governance and strategic capital alignment.





“My role is to provide independent oversight, promote transparency, and help connect Hyra with domestic and international investment partners. Hyra’s vision in decentralized AI and post-quantum security is both timely and globally relevant,” said Mr. Pham Thanh Hung.

IPO Roadmap and Hybrid Holding Model

Although still a private company, Hyra Holdings has adopted an IPO-ready structure aligned with international standards. The group operates under a Hybrid Holding Model—centralized strategic direction at the parent level with decentralized execution through its product companies.

The IPO roadmap includes potential listings in Singapore, Dubai, and the United States, with targets for 2030 including:

Launch of 9 flagship technology products

Expansion into 30+ international markets

Development of a decentralized compute infrastructure exceeding 1 billion TFLOPS





About Hyra Holdings

Hyra Holdings is a global innovation group founded in 2021 and headquartered in Vietnam, with operations across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States. The company invests in and builds foundational technologies in decentralized AI, Layer-3 blockchain, fintech, and post-quantum security, combining venture capital strategy with product ecosystem development to enable inclusive and sustainable innovation at scale.

Media Contact

Website: https://hyraholdings.com

Email: press@hyraholdings.com

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/hyraholdings

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

Hyra Holdings Launches $500M Innovation Fund Hyra Holdings announces the Hyra Combinator Fund during its 2025 Annual General Meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam. Shark Pham Thanh Hung at Hyra Holdings 2025 AGM Independent Board Member Pham Thanh Hung speaks on corporate governance and global venture alignment at Hyra Holdings’ 2025 Annual General Meeting.

Legal Disclaimer:

