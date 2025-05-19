Myers Briggs Training Solutions Through OptimizeTeamwork.com’s Innovative Workshop Series
Customizable virtual & in-person workshops help organizations navigate workplace tensions with research-backed personality insights for today's teams.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the growing complexities of hybrid and remote work environments, OptimizeTeamwork announces expanded and enhanced Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® (MBTI®) training workshops designed to boost collaboration, reduce conflict, and unlock team effectiveness.
As a Certified MBTI® Training Provider and a recognized leader in personality-driven talent development, OptimizeTeamwork now offers a comprehensive suite of customizable, modular, facilitator-led workshops—available virtually or in-person—tailored to the specific goals and schedules of modern organizations. Workshops are customizable to individual contributors, in-tact teams, work groups, or leaders.
With 30+ years of cross-industry experience, 4,000+ workshops delivered, and 30,000+ leaders trained, OptimizeTeamwork.com is trusted by top organizations, companies, non-profits, government agencies, and education institutions to deliver powerful training that works.
Solving Today’s Workplace Challenges with Proven Personality Insights
According to recent data, 73% of HR leaders report increased cross-functional tensions resulting from distributed work models. The updated MBTI® workshop series from OptimizeTeamwork offers practical, research-backed solutions to this growing issue by helping organizations:
• Improve communication
• Improve collaboration within and across departments
• Accelerate group decision-making
• Resolve conflict effectively
• Lead through ongoing organizational change
Comprehensive Workshop Offerings Include:
- Wired Differently: Understanding Personality through Myers-Briggs
Duration: 2–3 hours
Discover how MBTI® personality type influences workplace dynamics. Identify strengths, areas of development, and actionable strategies for effective collaboration.
- The Leader’s Playbook: Leveraging Different Thinking Styles
Duration: 3–6 hours
Empower managers to unlock innovation by embracing cognitive diversity on their teams and creating a thriving culture to boost employee engagement, retention, and organizational success.
- Connect & Collaborate: Personality-Powered Communication
Duration: 2–3 hours
Discover your own communication style and learn adaptive communication techniques tailored to Myers-Briggs personality types to improve connection and teamwork.
- Conflict Decoded: Personality-Powered Problem-Solving
Duration: 2–3 hours
Discover your hard-wired approach to conflict management and learn how to transform conflict into opportunity with personalized resolution techniques grounded in MBTI® insights.
- Resilient by Design: Thriving Under Pressure
Duration: 2–3 hours
Uncover the strengths of your personality type and develop personalized resilience strategies based on your MBTI® type to better navigate stress.
- Change Management: Leading Others Through Change
Duration: 2–3 hours
Discover the human side of change and learn personalized strategies to coach your teams through organizational change more effectively.
- Beyond Instinct: Smarter Decision-Making with MBTI®
Duration: 2–3 hours
Improve decision-making by understanding your Myers-Briggs personality-based cognitive patterns and learning how to adapt and accelerate decisions for better results.
- The EQ Advantage: Emotional Intelligence Powered by Personality
Duration: 2–3 hours
Build better relationships and enhance interpersonal effectiveness, team performance, and psychological safety through EQ and personalized emotional intelligence strategies.
- The Conflict Advantage: Mastering the Five TKI® Styles
Duration: 3 hours
Discover your go-to conflict mode and how it can help or sabotage your effectiveness. Learn adaptive strategies for better responses to working through conflict effectively.
- Giving and Receiving Feedback: Being the Coach not the Critic
Duration: 2-3 hours
Discover what makes feedback powerful and effective and learn practical frameworks for crafting and delivering positive and constructive feedback, fostering open communication and continuous improvement.
- Building Trust: A Strategic Advantage
Duration: 2-3 hours
Learn how to recognize behaviors that build and erode trust and develop actionable strategies to foster a culture of collaboration, engagement, and psychological safety, building trust and strengthening relationships and teams.
Why Organizations Choose OptimizeTeamwork:
• Modular format adaptable to all industries and team sizes
• Hands-on learning through guided case studies, exercises, and diagnostic tools
• Data-driven impact: 94% of organizations report improved outcomes post-training
• Cutting-edge facilitation leveraging the world’s most recognized personality tools, including MBTI® Step I and II, TKI® Conflict Modes, CPI260® for Leaders, and more.
• Cross-Industry Expertise in Finance, Tech, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, Energy, & Healthcare
