Myers Briggs Training Solutions Through OptimizeTeamwork.com’s Innovative Workshop Series

Customizable virtual & in-person workshops help organizations navigate workplace tensions with research-backed personality insights for today's teams.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the growing complexities of hybrid and remote work environments, OptimizeTeamwork announces expanded and enhanced Myers-Briggs Type Indicator(MBTI) training workshops designed to boost collaboration, reduce conflict, and unlock team effectiveness.As a Certified MBTITraining Provider and a recognized leader in personality-driven talent development, OptimizeTeamwork now offers a comprehensive suite of customizable, modular, facilitator-led workshops—available virtually or in-person—tailored to the specific goals and schedules of modern organizations. Workshops are customizable to individual contributors, in-tact teams, work groups, or leaders.With 30+ years of cross-industry experience, 4,000+ workshops delivered, and 30,000+ leaders trained, OptimizeTeamwork.com is trusted by top organizations, companies, non-profits, government agencies, and education institutions to deliver powerful training that works.Solving Today’s Workplace Challenges with Proven Personality InsightsAccording to recent data, 73% of HR leaders report increased cross-functional tensions resulting from distributed work models. The updated MBTIworkshop series from OptimizeTeamwork offers practical, research-backed solutions to this growing issue by helping organizations:• Improve communication• Improve collaboration within and across departments• Accelerate group decision-making• Resolve conflict effectively• Lead through ongoing organizational changeComprehensive Workshop Offerings Include:- Wired Differently: Understanding Personality through Myers-BriggsDuration: 2–3 hoursDiscover how MBTIpersonality type influences workplace dynamics. Identify strengths, areas of development, and actionable strategies for effective collaboration.- The Leader’s Playbook: Leveraging Different Thinking StylesDuration: 3–6 hoursEmpower managers to unlock innovation by embracing cognitive diversity on their teams and creating a thriving culture to boost employee engagement, retention, and organizational success.- Connect & Collaborate: Personality-Powered CommunicationDuration: 2–3 hoursDiscover your own communication style and learn adaptive communication techniques tailored to Myers-Briggs personality types to improve connection and teamwork.- Conflict Decoded: Personality-Powered Problem-SolvingDuration: 2–3 hoursDiscover your hard-wired approach to conflict management and learn how to transform conflict into opportunity with personalized resolution techniques grounded in MBTIinsights.- Resilient by Design: Thriving Under PressureDuration: 2–3 hoursUncover the strengths of your personality type and develop personalized resilience strategies based on your MBTItype to better navigate stress.- Change Management: Leading Others Through ChangeDuration: 2–3 hoursDiscover the human side of change and learn personalized strategies to coach your teams through organizational change more effectively.- Beyond Instinct: Smarter Decision-Making with MBTIDuration: 2–3 hoursImprove decision-making by understanding your Myers-Briggs personality-based cognitive patterns and learning how to adapt and accelerate decisions for better results.- The EQ Advantage: Emotional Intelligence Powered by PersonalityDuration: 2–3 hoursBuild better relationships and enhance interpersonal effectiveness, team performance, and psychological safety through EQ and personalized emotional intelligence strategies.- The Conflict Advantage: Mastering the Five TKIStylesDuration: 3 hoursDiscover your go-to conflict mode and how it can help or sabotage your effectiveness. Learn adaptive strategies for better responses to working through conflict effectively.- Giving and Receiving Feedback: Being the Coach not the CriticDuration: 2-3 hoursDiscover what makes feedback powerful and effective and learn practical frameworks for crafting and delivering positive and constructive feedback, fostering open communication and continuous improvement.- Building Trust: A Strategic AdvantageDuration: 2-3 hoursLearn how to recognize behaviors that build and erode trust and develop actionable strategies to foster a culture of collaboration, engagement, and psychological safety, building trust and strengthening relationships and teams.Why Organizations Choose OptimizeTeamwork:• Modular format adaptable to all industries and team sizes• Hands-on learning through guided case studies, exercises, and diagnostic tools• Data-driven impact: 94% of organizations report improved outcomes post-training• Cutting-edge facilitation leveraging the world’s most recognized personality tools, including MBTIStep I and II, TKIConflict Modes, CPI260for Leaders, and more.• Cross-Industry Expertise in Finance, Tech, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, Energy, & HealthcareSchedule Your Complimentary ConsultationDiscover how OptimizeTeamwork can help your organization unlock its full potential through expert-facilitated workshops and personality-based training that works. Visit OptimizeTeamwork.com or call (561) 468-2468 to schedule your free consultation today.

