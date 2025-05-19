Duck Creek Technologies Announces Tyler Jones as Chief Marketing Officer

Experienced Marketing and Technology Executive Tyler Jones to Join Duck Creek Technologies

BOSTON, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, announces the appointment of Tyler Jones as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As CMO, Jones will be responsible for overseeing Duck Creek’s strategic marketing and branding efforts, driving the company’s global expansion and leadership as a provider of P&C insurance software and services.

"Tyler is a seasoned marketer and leader who understands how to deliver value to our customers and partner ecosystem," said Mike Jackowski, Chief Executive Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. "He has a wealth of experience building and scaling world-class marketing organizations for cloud-based software companies. I am thrilled to welcome him to the Duck Creek team and look forward to working with him to accelerate our growth and expand our market leadership."

With over two decades of experience at the intersection of technology, insurance, and customer experience, Tyler joins Duck Creek from CLARA Analytics, where he led growth initiatives and commercial partnership programs that drive the adoption of AI-powered solutions.

"I am honored and excited to join Duck Creek at this pivotal time in the insurance industry," said Tyler Jones. "Duck Creek is a visionary company that is transforming the way insurers operate and serve their customers. I am impressed by the company's culture, products, and customer-centric approach. I look forward to collaborating with the talented Duck Creek team and partners to amplify our brand, engage our audiences, and drive business outcomes."

Tyler held pivotal roles at Kaiser Permanente and AIG, where he spearheaded large-scale digital transformations. At Kaiser Permanente, he led a $250 million multiyear overhaul of the revenue cycle and consumer medical billing systems. As Global Head of Data Strategy at AIG, he focused on leveraging data to inform strategic decisions and enhance customer experiences.

At CLARA Analytics, Tyler continued to drive customer-centric strategies, ensuring that clients achieved optimal value from the company's AI platform. His leadership was instrumental in CLARA's mission to deliver compelling ROI to customers within months of implementation.

Jones holds an undergraduate degree in marketing from the University of Utah and a Master of Business Administration from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X.

