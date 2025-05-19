Vaidio Showcases 9th Generation Vision AI Platform at COMPUTEX 2025

New agentic intelligence and GenAI capabilities deliver trusted, real-time enterprise data that accelerates CIOs’ AI strategies

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision AI leader Vaidio® announced today it will showcase the 9th generation of its widely-adopted AI Vision Platform at COMPUTEX 2025, taking place at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from May 20 to May 23. The latest Vaidio platform introduces powerful new agentic intelligence and GenAI capabilities that transform video into a dynamic, actionable data source for business and operational insight. The 9th generation platform accelerates AI transformation for operational effectiveness, maximizing the value of existing camera infrastructure and opening up new frontiers for visual intelligence.

Across industries, CIOs want to unlock efficiency and growth opportunities through AI, but they often lack sufficient, accurate data to drive transformation. Vaidio's AI Vision Platform unlocks a trove of trusted enterprise data by turning any organization’s cameras into flexible and intelligent tools for improving not just safety and security, but also logistics operations, customer and patient experiences – and even carpool and beer lines.

"CIOs are under immense pressure to demonstrate progress in executing their AI strategies, and many are realizing that video is among their richest and most valuable sources of data,” said Marshall Tyler, CEO of Vaidio. "With agentic intelligence and GenAI, we can now surface operational insights with unprecedented speed, precision, and scale. Vaidio is leading the way into a new era of visual transformation, where video becomes a powerful engine for operational impact in every sector."

Traditional video systems often leave teams buried in manual monitoring and time-consuming searches across large-scale camera deployments. These inefficiencies slow security operations and prevent organizations from extracting enormous additional value from their video data. Vaidio’s 9th generation platform changes that with generative and agentic AI that both improve security and allow cameras to dynamically adapt to other operational objectives.

New features on display at COMPUTEX include:

AI-Powered Camera Auto-Configuration

A new auto-configuration agent uses advanced vision language models (VLMs) to analyze each camera’s scene, recommend analytics, and automatically configure regions of interest and detection parameters. This automation dramatically reduces deployment time and complexity at scale. Unlike traditional systems that lock analytics to static camera roles, Vaidio enables cameras to shift functions dynamically, so a security camera by day can serve as an LPR camera by night.

Natural Language Search and Alerts

Vaidio’s CLIP-enhanced engine allows users to search and trigger alerts using everyday language. Teams can describe objects and behaviors with natural phrases like “holding a red purse” or “wearing a football jersey,” making it faster to surface key footage. By blending NV-CLIP with Vaidio’s proprietary models, the platform delivers higher accuracy and relevance than generic AI tools, streamlining investigations and empowering faster, more confident responses.

Video analytics AI Agent

Vaidio’s 9th generation leverages video analytics agents, made possible by the NVIDIA AI Blueprint for video search and summarization (VSS), part of NVIDIA Metropolis platform for developing and deploying vision AI applications that turn video data into actionable insights. Vaidio is leveraging NVIDIA AI Blueprints and NVIDIA NIM microservices to deploy agentic AI solutions to solve a broader range of customer challenges.

The Vaidio platform is unique in its ability to deploy on-premise, on edge devices, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments, scaling from hundreds to many thousands of cameras. Vaidio’s integration of object-based models with new VLMs delivers more accurate output and more potential applications and its compute efficiency lowers the total cost of ownership.

Vaidio customers often adopt the platform initially to enhance security operations but soon use the platform’s flexibility to deploy cameras for a broad range of operational use cases. The Vaidio platform enables once-static cameras to be easily redeployed for goals like factory floor safety, warehouse and inventory management, vehicle tracking, crowd or traffic monitoring, and can also be tailored for an array of organization-specific use cases. Vaidio’s roadmap includes a range of vertical-specific applications for industries like healthcare, stadiums, retail and hospitality as well as for campuses, smart communities and cities.

Shorter checkout lines at the game

Vaidio’s platform is used for large scale deployments in complex environments. At a professional sports stadium with a capacity exceeding 65,000, Vaidio was initially deployed for security monitoring and quickly proved its broader value. Delivering real-time insights through heat maps and occupancy tracking, the platform enables staff to address crowd congestion and deploy resources more effectively. The system flags long concession lines and overflowing trash bins, allowing teams to respond quickly and redirect patrons as needed. In short, Vaidio improves both safety and game day logistics to deliver a delightful fan experience, including in the hot dog line.

See Vaidio at COMPUTEX 2025

Vaidio will be showcasing customer use cases and demonstrating its 9th generation AI Vision Platform throughout the COMPUTEX 2025 exhibition. Attendees can explore the platform’s new agentic and GenAI capabilities and meet the Vaidio team at Booth #L0001.

About Vaidio

Vaidio transforms conventional video into a vital source of intelligence in applications spanning real-time monitoring and alerting, video search, and business intelligence. Vaidio’s uniquely resource-efficient solution is used widely to enhance public safety, protect assets, plan investments, and optimize operations—all with significantly lower total cost of ownership. Previously known as IronYun, the company is recognized by IDC as a 'Major Player' in video analytics. The Vaidio Platform won SIA New Product Showcase awards in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023 for Mobile Applications, Commercial Monitoring, Video Analytics, Loss Prevention and in 2024 and 2025 for Best New Product Overall. Vaidio is field-proven to maximize accuracy, performance and cost effectiveness across the industry's broadest array of analytics functions. The Vaidio Platform is deployed across cameras for government, healthcare, education, retail, transit, and enterprise customers worldwide. Vaidio is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA.

Media Contact:

Maura Lafferty

Firebrand Communications

vaidio@firebrand.marketing

