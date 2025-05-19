Submit Release
Gilat Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Revenues Increased 21% Year-over-Year with Adjusted EBITDA of $7.6 Million

Reiterates Guidance for 2025

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $92million, up 21% compared with $76.1million in Q12024;
  • GAAP operating loss of $2.7 million,compared with GAAP operating income of $5.4 million in Q1 2024 mainly due to a loss of about $3.6 million from Gilat Stellar Blu’s ramp up process, amortization of purchased intangibles derived from the Stellar Blu acquisition, and other operating expenses, related to earnout liabilities and one-time acquisition-related costs;
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $5.2million, compared with $6.6million in Q1 2024;
  • GAAP net loss of $6.0 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with GAAP net income of $5.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in Q1 2024;
  • Non-GAAP net income of $1.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared with $6.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in Q1 2024;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $7.6 million, compared with $9.3 million in Q1 2024, which includes a loss of about $3.6 million from Gilat Stellar Blu’s ramp up process. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding such loss, was $11.2 million.

Forward-Looking Expectations

The Company today reiterated its guidance for 2025.

Expectations are for revenue between $415 and $455 million, representing year-over-year growth of 42% at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $47 and $53 million, representing year-over-year growth of 18% at the midpoint.  

Management Commentary

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented: "Gilat delivered solid Q1 2025 results, demonstrating strong execution across the company and positive impact from our new organizational structure. Gilat Defense is experiencing significant momentum, fueled by growing demand for its broad portfolio of products and services and is becoming an increasingly important contributor to our growth. This growth is supported by macro-geopolitical factors that are driving increased investment in secure, mission-critical communications worldwide.”

Mr. Sfadia added, "Regarding Gilat Commercial, our IFC business continues to expand as we deliver on customer commitments and grow our market base. Gilat Stellar Blu’s ramp up is on track, and its Sidewinder ESA is now flying on over 150 aircraft, with strong feedback and additional orders expected very soon. We are collaborating with our partners to expand into new applications such as ISR and VVIP aviation. We’re also in the process of developing OEM installation and broader modem compatibility, further establishing Sidewinder as the go-to multi-orbit IFC solution."

Mr. Sfadia concluded, “Based on our strong beginning to 2025 and as Stellar Blu’s ramp up finalizes, we are on track to deliver a record year in both revenues and non-GAAP profitability as we capture the expanding opportunities in mission-critical communications and next-generation satellite solutions.”

Conference Call Details

Gilat’s management will discuss its first quarter 2025 results and business achievements and participate in a question-and-answer session:

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025
Start: 09:00 AM EST / 16:00 IST
Dial-in: US: 1-888-407-2553
  International: +972-3-918-0609

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at http://www.gilat.com and through this link: https://veidan.activetrail.biz/gilatq1-2025.

The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company’s website and through the link above.

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses, other operating expenses (income), net, and income tax effect on the relevant adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's net income and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive, secure end-to-end solutions and services for mission-critical operations, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Our portfolio includes a diverse offering to deliver high value solutions for multiple orbit constellations with very high throughput satellites (VHTS) and software defined satellites (SDS). Our offering is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high-performance satellite terminals; high performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat’s comprehensive offering supports multiple applications with a full portfolio of products and tailored solutions to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, enterprise, defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the hostilities between Israel and Hamas. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:

Gilat Satellite Networks
Hagay Katz, Chief Products and Marketing Officer
hagayk@gilat.com

Alliance Advisors

GilatIR@allianceadvisors.com
Phone: +1 212 838 3777

 

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.      
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)      
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)      
    Three months ended
 March 31,
   
      2025       2024  
    Unaudited
         
Revenues $ 92,037     $ 76,078  
Cost of revenues   63,639       48,024  
         
Gross profit   28,398       28,054  
         
Research and development expenses, net   11,621       9,319  
Selling and marketing expenses   8,202       7,077  
General and administrative expenses   6,784       8,077  
Other operating expenses (income), net   4,538       (1,810 )
         
Total operating expenses   31,145       22,663  
         
Operating income (loss)   (2,747 )     5,391  
         
Financial income (expenses), net   (936 )     513  
         
Income (loss) before taxes on income   (3,683 )     5,904  
         
Taxes on income   (2,313 )     (940 )
         
Net income (loss) $ (5,996 )   $ 4,964  
         
Earnings (losses) per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.11 )   $ 0.09  
         
Weighted average number of shares used in              
computing earnings (losses) per share (Basic and Diluted)   57,037,671       57,016,585  
         

 

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
    Three months ended   Three months ended
    March 31, 2025   March 31, 2024  
    GAAP   Adjustments (*)   Non-GAAP   GAAP   Adjustments (*)   Non-GAAP  
    Unaudited   Unaudited
                           
Gross profit $ 28,398   810   $ 29,208   $ 28,054   726   $ 28,780
Operating expenses 31,145   (7,090)   24,055   22,663   (499)   22,164
Operating income (loss) (2,747)   7,900   5,153   5,391   1,225   6,616
Income (loss) before taxes on income (3,683)   7,900   4,217   5,904   1,225   7,129
Net income (loss) $ (5,996)   7,823   $ 1,827   $ 4,964   1,050   $ 6,014
                         
Earnings (losses) per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.11)   $ 0.14   $ 0.03   $ 0.09   $ 0.02   $ 0.11
                         
                         
Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings (losses) per share                      
  Basic 57,037,671       57,037,671   57,016,585       57,016,585
  Diluted 57,037,671       58,005,232   57,016,585       57,108,734
                         
                         
 (*)  Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation expenses as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating income (expenses), net, other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.  
                         
        Three months ended           Three months ended    
        March 31, 2025           March 31, 2024    
        Unaudited           Unaudited    
                         
GAAP net income (loss)   $ (5,996)           $ 4,964    
                       
Gross profit                    
Stock-based compensation expenses   173           150    
Amortization of purchased intangibles   600           507    
Other integration expenses   37           69    
      810           726    
Operating expenses                    
Stock-based compensation expenses   901           717    
Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination   607           1,324    
Amortization of purchased intangibles   884           257    
Other operating expenses (income), net *)   4,538           (1,810)    
Other integration expenses   160           11    
        7,090           499    
                         
Taxes on income   (77)           (175)    
                         
Non-GAAP net income   $ 1,827           $ 6,014    
                         
                         
*) Including M&A expenses related to business combinations in the amounts of $2,205 and $318 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
                         

 

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.      
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION      
U.S. dollars in thousands      
       
       
ADJUSTED EBITDA:      
       
   Three months ended
   March 31,
   2025     2024 
  Unaudited
       
GAAP net income (loss) $ (5,996 )   $ 4,964  
Adjustments:      
Financial expenses (income), net   936       (513 )
Taxes on income   2,313       940  
Stock-based compensation expenses   1,074       867  
Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination   607       1,324  
Depreciation and amortization (*)   3,962       3,481  
Other operating expenses (income), net   4,538       (1,810 )
Other integration expenses   197       80  
       
Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,631     $ 9,333  
       
(*) Including amortization of lease incentive      
       
SEGMENT REVENUES:      
       
   Three months ended
   March 31,
    2025       2024  
  Unaudited
       
Commercial $ 64,220     $ 41,193  
Defense   23,011       17,230  
Peru   4,806       17,655  
       
Total revenues $ 92,037     $ 76,078  
       

 

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.      
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      
U.S. dollars in thousands      
       
  March 31,   December 31,
    2025       2024  
  Unaudited   Audited
       
ASSETS      
       
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,783     $ 119,384  
Restricted cash   470       853  
Trade receivables, net   49,164       49,600  
Contract assets   33,394       24,941  
Inventories   59,431       38,890  
Other current assets   34,395       21,963  
       
   Total current assets   240,637       255,631  
       
LONG-TERM ASSETS:      
Restricted cash   13       12  
Long-term contract assets   7,450       8,146  
Severance pay funds   5,847       5,966  
Deferred taxes   9,912       11,896  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   6,400       6,556  
Other long-term assets   8,539       5,288  
       
Total long-term assets   38,161       37,864  
       
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET   69,878       70,834  
       
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET   64,928       12,925  
       
GOODWILL   169,444       52,494  
       
TOTAL ASSETS $ 583,048     $ 429,748  
       
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.      
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)      
U.S. dollars in thousands      
       
  March 31,   December 31,
    2025       2024  
  Unaudited   Audited
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
       
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Current maturities of long-term loan $ 3,000     $ -  
Trade payables   20,364       17,107  
Accrued expenses   48,245       45,368  
Advances from customers and deferred revenues   71,701       18,587  
Operating lease liabilities   2,865       2,557  
Other current liabilities   24,617       17,817  
       
   Total current liabilities   170,792       101,436  
       
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:      
Long-term loans   57,469       2,000  
Accrued severance pay   6,536       6,677  
Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues   254       580  
Operating lease liabilities   3,608       4,014  
Other long-term liabilities   44,875       10,606  
       
   Total long-term liabilities   112,742       23,877  
       
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:      
Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value   2,736       2,733  
Additional paid-in capital   944,657       943,294  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (6,411 )     (6,120 )
Accumulated deficit   (641,468 )     (635,472 )
       
Total shareholders' equity   299,514       304,435  
       
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 583,048     $ 429,748  
       

 

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.      
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS      
U.S. dollars in thousands      
       
  Three months ended
  March 31,
  2025   2024
  Unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income (loss) $ (5,996 )   $ 4,964  
Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss)      
 to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   3,905       3,425  
Stock-based compensation expenses   1,681       2,191  
Accrued severance pay, net   (22 )     (55 )
Deferred taxes, net   1,984       451  
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net   4,528       (8,797 )
Decrease (increase) in contract assets   (7,798 )     6,248  
Decrease in other assets and other adjustments (including short-term, long-term      
and effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash)   18,390       3,507  
Increase in inventories   (11,456 )     (3,193 )
Decrease in trade payables   (7,828 )     (666 )
Decrease in accrued expenses   (6,358 )     (1,240 )
Decrease in advances from customers and deferred revenues   (1,096 )     (2,754 )
Increase in other liabilities   3,454       139  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   (6,612 )     4,220  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchase of property and equipment   (1,490 )     (793 )
Investment in other asset   (2,500 )     -  
Acquisitions of subsidiary, net of cash acquired   (104,943 )     -  
Net cash used in investing activities   (108,933 )     (793 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Repayment of short-term debt, net   -       (2,744 )
Proceeds from long-term loan, net of associated costs   58,970       -  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   58,970       (2,744 )
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   592       (268 )
       
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (55,983 )     415  
       
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period   120,249       104,751  
       
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 64,266     $ 105,166  
       

Primary Logo

