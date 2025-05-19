STMicroelectronics completes GSMA certification for ST4SIM-300 eSIM for IoT

ST4SIM-300 eSIM GSMA certification

Realizing efficient, flexible remote provisioning for resource-constrained IoT devices in energy management, asset tracking, and healthcare

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STMicroelectronics has completed certification of its ST4SIM-300 embedded SIM (eSIM) to GSMA SGP.32 eSIM IoT specification. Certification assures interoperability with cellular networks and IoT service platforms worldwide, with remote provisioning and easy switching between network providers.

The ST4SIM-300 is among the first certified eSIMs to support SGP.32, the specification suited to IoT devices with minimal user-interface capabilities or connectivity constraints such as narrowband-only communication. Special features of SGP.32 include bulk provisioning of SIM profiles to simplify managing large fleets of devices, provisioning without SMS, and a lightweight profile template for optimized downloads.

“The arrival of SGP.32 is a huge step towards realizing innovative services in areas like healthcare, energy management, and logistics, enabled by the data from billions of smart devices connected to the cloud,” said Agostino Vanore, Secure Edge & IoT eSIM Business Unit Manager at STMicroelectronics. “Our certified eSIM is ready to make this happen, bringing flexibility, ease of use, a powerful ecosystem, and state-of-the-art protection with scalable security by design for creators of IoT devices.”

“Following GSMA security and certification processes is crucial for ensuring the quality, security, and interoperability of IoT products. STMicroelectronics’ GSMA certification for the eSIM ST4SIM-300 is a significant achievement and highlights their commitment to excellence in the IoT space. It positions ST among the first companies capable of providing GSMA eSIM certified solutions for IoT services.” said Gloria Trujillo, GSMA eSIM Group Director.

Ready for use in mobile asset trackers, smart meters, healthcare devices, and others, ST’s ST4SIM-300 is available in industrial-grade with extended temperature range to create cost-effective and robust solutions to IoT device-management challenges. Equipment developers can also use ST4SIM-300 as a secure element thanks to the GSMA IoT SAFE applet, and choose from multiple form factors including solderable chip-scale packages as well as removable cards.

The ST4SIM-300 comes with the support of a complete ecosystem from ST, delivered in conjunction with trusted partners, that simplifies creating and connecting secure, flexible, cellular-enabled IoT devices. The ecosystem eases access to resources essential for SGP.32 eSIM management including IoT remote manager (eIM), IoT profile assistant (IPA), and bootstrap connectivity.



The ST4SIM-300, which has achieved GSMA eSA certification based on SGP.25 v2.1 Protection Profile, is also compliant with 3GPP/ETSI Release 17 for connecting to cellular networks including Cat-M and NB-IoT standards. The ST4SIM-300 is built using ST’s ST33K1M5M secure microcontroller with cryptography, hardware protection, high-code-density Arm® Cortex® M35P core, and Common Criteria EAL6+ certified. The eSIM is GlobalPlatform™ compliant with support for advanced RSA and ECC cryptography.

Package options for the ST4SIM-300 include 2FF, 3FF, and 4FF ruggedized plugin cards, 6mm x 5mm DFPN8 (ETSI MFF2), and WLCSP24. The industrial-grade variant operates over the temperature range -40°C to 105°C.

Pricing information and sample requests are available at local ST sales offices.

Visit https://www.st.com/st4sim-300 for more information.

