[Latest] Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size/Share Worth USD 577.2 Billion by 2034 at a 6.5% CAGR: Business Research Industry (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

According to a market research study published by Business Research Industry, the demand analysis of Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 307.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 318.85 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 577.2 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2025 and 2034.

Austin, TX, USA, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Research Industry has published a new research report titled "Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size, Trends and Insights By Metal Type (Ferrous Metals, Non-Ferrous Metals), By Source (Industrial Scrap, Consumer Scrap, Obsolete Scrap, Prompt Scrap), By End-Use Industry (Construction, Automotive, Shipbuilding and Railways, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial Machinery), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034"





“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Scrap Metal Recycling Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 307.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 318.85 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 577.2 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.5% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Scrap Metal Recycling Market Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the demand for scrap metal recycling has increased greatly due to the growing focus on the environment and circularity-practicing economies. Industries and governments worldwide strive to reduce landfill waste, carbon emissions, and the conservation of natural resources, which facilitates the practice of using recycled metals in manufacturing and infrastructural development.

Scrap Metal Recycling Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Accelerated Urbanization and Infrastructure Advancement: Rapid urban agglomeration, particularly in Asia and Latin America, inevitably drives the use of construction materials, primarily steel and aluminium. That’s not to mention the demolition and infrastructure remodeling, which produces scraps at a very high rate. Therefore, the twin effect directly stimulates both the supply and demand for recycled metals, leading to a consistent increase in the market.

Rise of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Industry: Recyclable metals such as copper, aluminium, and rare earth elements are required in enormous quantities for electric vehicles. Although the global production of electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to rise, this increase will create a greater demand for efficient recovery and reuse of metals, especially those linked to end-of-life vehicles and batteries, thereby integrating recycling into the EV supply chain.

Expanding Industrialization in Developing Nations: Countries like India, Vietnam, and Indonesia have recorded fast-growing rates of industrialization that produce significant amounts of industrial scrap from manufacturing and fabrication processes. Thus, investments are increasingly directed to develop recycling infrastructures in these respective countries to meet the growing domestic demand for metals and cut down dependence on imports while promoting regional self-sufficiency.

Effect of Global Trade and Tariff Policies: The imposition of tariffs on metal imports or exports has major effects on scrap metal flows: for example, the U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium increased domestic recycling rates but forced retaliatory impacts on exports. Now, market players must change sourcing, price, and supply chain strategies in that respect.

The Technological Developments in Sorting and processing: The use of technology like AI, robotics, and laser systems in sorting helps make the process more accurate, less contaminated, and better at recovering materials. This, in turn, enhances profitability while allowing recyclers to conform to ever more stringent quality requirements from industrial end users.

Regulatory Pressure for Resource Efficiency: Governments around the world impose rules and offer incentives to promote recycling and replace primary material use. The EU Waste Framework Directive, the Indian Metal Recycling Policy, and federal recycling programs in the U.S., among many others, will push the market into a more formalized and expanded phase that affects previously informal recycling sectors.

Scrap Metal Recycling Market SWOT Analysis

Strengths: It is a market that evinces strong environmental as well as economic valuation for its activities. The energy requirements for the recycling of metals are much lower than any primary production methods, hence causing lesser carbon emissions and operational expenses. The existence of a well-established infrastructure for collection and processing encourages optimal recovery rates, particularly in areas like North America and Europe. An intensifying industrial demand for cheap secondary raw materials, coupled with the support of developing circular economy regulations, lends credence to the growing market potential. Innovations in technologies, like AI-enabled sorting and automated dismantling, sharpen efficiencies and improve the quality of materials. Last but not least, scrap metal boasts a fairly high value for resale, thus ensuring global market demand, long-term commercial viability, and a steady inflow of revenue for the players from collection to processing.

Weaknesses: On the other hand, a major weakness is the dependence on fluctuating commodity prices and global ones, benefiting some while harming others. The market remains fundamentally fragmented and informal, particularly in developing regions, leading to inefficiencies, safety risks, and inconsistent quality. This scenario of dealing with informal collection and processing will be characterized by inadequate infrastructure for collection and sorting systems, which will further affect recovery rates. Very labor-intensive and therefore, operationally heavy processes enrich the scenario Any instance of labor shortage or regulatory restriction upon the much-despised informal operators might dictate total shutdown of the industry. Moreover, an increasing level of complexity exists regarding separating mixed-up materials and consumer scrap contamination these hinder the process of recycling.

Opportunities: Recycled materials have been increasingly in demand by the electric vehicle, renewable energy, and construction industries, thus offering a large opportunity. With sustainable sourcing being a focus of manufacturers, recyclers may benefit from long-term supply contracts. Emerging economies such as India and Southeast Asia represent an untapped growth potential due to the burgeoning levels of industrialization and urbanization. The advent of advanced recycling technologies presents a way to enhance efficiency and material recovery. Government policies that back domestic recycling and ban scrap exports are opening space to expand capacity. Additionally, a growing focus on rules that require producers to take responsibility for their products and promote a circular economy, especially in the EU and Asia-Pacific, is helping to support large and organized scrap-processing businesses.

Threats: Among the major threats are global metal price volatility, affecting supply and demand patterns. Trade barriers, tariffs, and changing foreign regulations may disrupt the cross-border movement of scrap, impacting export-oriented players. High environmental and safety compliance standards are inflating the operational costs borne by smaller recyclers. Illegal dumping and informal recycling practices in certain regions further erode the credibility and competitiveness of the industry. Technology disruption may push out players incapable of adopting modern equipment. The industry also becomes sensitive to slowdowns in manufacturing or construction because of reliance on industrial scrap sources.

Scrap Metal Recycling Market Regional Analysis

The Scrap Metal Recycling Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: With an advanced recycling infrastructure, stringent environmental regulations, and high levels of metal consumption in various industries, North America has a significant share of the scrap metal recycling market. The US dominates in the region due to its large-scale steel production and robust automotive and construction sectors. Efforts such as promoting domestic recycling, especially to mitigate the effects of trade disruptions, have given further strength to this market’s resilience. Meanwhile, Canada and Mexico also flourish, due to industrial expansions and urban infrastructural projects. Innovations in material recovery and increasing emphasis on green manufacturing should sustain the market momentum, where manufacturers are on board with sourcing recycled metals to save costs while maintaining sustainability.

Europe: Europe is one of the best regions in the world for scrap metal recycling due to strong regulations such as the EU Waste Framework Directive and the Circular Economy Action Plan. Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy dominate the regional landscape due to their huge auto, construction, and industrial sectors. A high awareness of sustainability with strict landfill restrictions supports recycling rates. Investment in advanced processing technologies and other programs like extended producer responsibility (EPR) further enhances the efficiency of scrap collection and material recovery. Increasing demand for low-carbon manufacturing and commitment to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 reinforce a steady growth trajectory for the scrap metal recycling industry in Europe.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific area is the fastest-growing in the scrap metal recycling market, pushed by rapid industrialization, infrastructure improvements, and urbanization. The major drivers behind this increased growth include the fast-paced construction activities, automobile manufacturing, and government-backed recycling initiatives in China and India. High rates of recycling in Japan and South Korea constitute the development of advanced technologies and strong regulatory backing. Domestic expansions in recycling capacity are also fuelled by the increasing bans on scrap imports, especially those of China. The rising demand for sustainable materials in manufacturing and renewable energy sectors further facilitates growth. We expect governments to steer this region's market growth by massively investing in waste management and circular economy policies.

LAMEA: Presents an emerging opportunity for scrap metal recycling, although the development of infrastructure varies significantly across the region. Brazil and Argentina lead the way in Latin America, backed by construction and automotive sectors; the UAE and Saudi Arabia are advancing recycling initiatives that are in line with their economic diversification plans. An established metal recycling network exists in South Africa, especially for scrap ferrous metals. However, limited collection systems and regulatory enforcement in parts of Africa and the Middle East hinder full exploitation. Increasing industrialization, urbanization, and investments in waste management could unlock this potential.

Browse the full "Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size, Trends and Insights By Metal Type (Ferrous Metals, Non-Ferrous Metals), By Source (Industrial Scrap, Consumer Scrap, Obsolete Scrap, Prompt Scrap), By End-Use Industry (Construction, Automotive, Shipbuilding and Railways, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial Machinery), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034"





List of the prominent players in the Scrap Metal Recycling Market:

Sims Limited

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

Nucor Corporation

Aurubis AG

ArcelorMittal

Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

Steel Dynamics Inc.

Tata Steel

European Metal Recycling Ltd (EMR)

OmniSource Corporation

Kuusakoski Recycling

DOWA Holdings Co. Ltd.

Stena Recycling AB

SA Recycling LLC

TSR Recycling GmbH & Co. KG

Derichebourg Group

Eco Recycling Ltd

Chiho Environmental Group Ltd

CMS Recycling Inc.

Alter Trading Corporation

Others

The The following segments make up the scrap metal recycling market:

By Metal Type

Ferrous Metals

Non-Ferrous Metals

By Source

Industrial Scrap

Consumer Scrap

Obsolete Scrap

Prompt Scrap

By End-Use Industry

Construction

Automotive

Shipbuilding and Railways

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial Machinery

