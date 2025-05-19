Mine Bitcoin Solaris on Your Smartphone: Nova App Private Beta Now Live

TALLINN, Estonia, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris today announced the launch of the private beta for its Nova App, a next-generation mobile mining platform that allows users to earn Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) tokens directly from their smartphones, laptops, or PCs — with no specialized equipment or technical setup required.

This marks a major milestone in Bitcoin Solaris’ mission to make cryptocurrency mining accessible, efficient, and profitable for everyone.

The Nova App: Tap to Mine, Earn Daily

The Nova App transforms smartphones into mining nodes that contribute directly to the Bitcoin Solaris blockchain. Users can now begin earning BTC-S through a seamless, low-energy process optimized for mobile devices.

Key Features of the Nova App:

No Equipment Costs: Mine crypto without ASICs, GPUs, or high-end computers

Cross-Platform Support: Available for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, and web browsers

Battery & Data Friendly: Smart energy management ensures minimal resource usage

Daily Rewards: Receive BTC-S every day based on contribution metrics

Built-in Wallet: Securely manage tokens in-app

Step-by-Step Tutorials: Anyone can get started in minutes with no technical experience required

Nova App mining is not just a tech feature — it's the foundation for a decentralized, user-powered economy where earnings reflect active participation.

Behind the Blockchain: Secure, Audited, Scalable

Bitcoin Solaris runs on a hybrid consensus architecture that integrates Proof-of-Stake, Proof-of-Capacity, Proof-of-History, and Proof-of-Time — enabling fast transactions, enhanced security, and over 10,000 TPS with 2-second block finality.

All smart contracts powering the network have been independently audited, and the core team is fully KYC verified, ensuring trust, transparency, and protocol integrity.





Liquid Staking with Utility

Beyond mining, users can stake their BTC-S and receive sBTC-S, a liquid staking token that unlocks access to DeFi tools and on-chain governance without locking up capital. Features include:

Continuous staking rewards

DeFi utility: lending, borrowing, liquidity provisioning

On-chain governance participation



This system empowers users to stay agile with their assets while maximizing potential yield.

Presale Phase 3: A Time-Limited Opportunity

The BTC-S token is built on a fixed-supply model, with a cap of 21 million tokens. Only 4.2 million have been allocated to presale, and Phase 3 is now live:

Current Price: 3 USDT

Next Phase: 4 USDT

Launch Price: 20 USDT

Bonus: 13 percent

Remaining Tokens in this Round: 323,076



This limited window offers early adopters a discounted entry point before the public Nova App release and exchange listings.

Even Crypto Nitro recently highlighted Bitcoin Solaris in a detailed review covering why this project is grabbing so much attention in the crypto space.





With the Nova App private beta now live, users can start mining Bitcoin Solaris from anywhere, with nothing more than a smartphone. It’s crypto mining redefined — inclusive, transparent, and built for real-world rewards.

Download instructions and full program details are available for early beta testers.

For More Information:

Website: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X: https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris

Media Contact:

Xander Levine

info@bitcoinsolaris.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72d2780a-8ea2-48c5-9763-84426c88aea4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40976ede-9ae8-41f8-aae6-f6c52803fa55

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03c21579-1339-48a8-a339-8f3d785f3846

