Lifeward to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on May 21

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward, Ltd., (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative medical technology to transform the lives of people with physical limitations or disabilities, today announced that Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, will make a corporate presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti May Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on May 21-22, 2025. Joining him will be Mike Lawless, Chief Financial Officer.

The presentation will begin at 10:00 AM EDT on May 21, 2025 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5U4M2xfKTV2ItMDBl5E3-w. Lifeward will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, May 21-22, 2025. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and interested investors do not need to be Sidoti clients.

About Lifeward

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity system, the MyoCycle FES System, and the ReStore Exo-Suit.

Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward mission and product portfolio, please visit GoLifeward.com.

Lifeward®, ReWalk®, ReStore®, and Alter G® are registered trademarks of Lifeward Ltd. and/or its affiliates.

Lifeward Media Relations:

Kathleen O’Donnell

Vice President, Marketing & New Business Development

Lifeward Ltd.

E: media@golifeward.com



Lifeward Investor Contact:

Mike Lawless

Chief Financial Officer

Lifeward Ltd.

E: ir@golifeward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.