Sinoma International Successfully Hosts The Second SINOMA Cement Green & Intelligent Summit

BEIJING, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Second SINOMA Cement Green & Intelligent Summit was held in Nanjing, Jiangsu province on May 17.

Themed "Green Intelligence Empowers Cooperation," the event was joined by more than 400 representatives from 34 countries, who had in-depth exchange of views on green and low-carbon development, digital design and intelligent management.





Together, they shared the application results of frontier technologies and discussed international cooperation in the cement industry, in an attempt to build a green, intelligent and beautiful future.

General Manager of China National Building Materials Group (CNBM) said in a speech that the group will keep adhering to its mission of "Better Materials Better World" and serve the industry and its clients with high-quality innovative achievements. The group will make this high-profile conference into a regular platform where global cement enterprises can meet and exchange with each other.

He hopes that CNBM could work together with its domestic and overseas counterparts to create a new chapter of green, low-carbon, digital and intelligent development of the global cement industry.

South African Ambassador to China Siyabonga Cyprian Cwele delivered a speech at the conference. He said that SINOMA International Engineering Co., Ltd. (SINOMA International) has played an active role in strengthening cooperation between China and South Africa since entering the South African market in 2006, highlighting the company's professional expertise and excellent service. He also invited international businesses in the building materials industry to invest and develop in South Africa.

In his speech, Ethiopian Ambassador to China Tefera Derbew Yimam shared the characteristics and initiatives of Ethiopia's cement industry and green development.

He said SINOMA International has promoted local cement production and created massive jobs when joining large-scale cement projects, acknowledging the company's contribution to Ethiopia's cement industry. He extended an invitation to all interested companies to invest in Ethiopia's cement sector.

Chairman of SINOMA International Yin Zhisong, on behalf of the organizing committee, delivered a welcome speech at the opening ceremony of the conference, in which he shared his insights about how SINOMA International fulfilling commitments since the first summit.

He noted that SINOMA International treasures innovation, considers equipment crucial, regards the environment as its life, and values mutual trust as the source of every business relationship. The company aims to empower its global clients with world-class industrial intelligent technology and services, Yin added.

He said SINOMA International, following the corporate mission of "Promoting Green and Intelligent Development, Serving a Better World" will work to create a data-driven green and intelligent technology and service system, so as to promote the sustainable development of the global cement industry.

This conference also featured two sub-forums on "Green Low-Carbon" and "Digital Intelligence," with a total of 29 invited reports and special technical lectures delivered in six sessions.

The Second SINOMA Cement Green & Intelligent Summit provided an important platform for enterprises in the global green and intelligent building materials industry to enhance communication, build trust, and strengthen cooperation.

The event will keep telling SINOMA stories to the world, showcase the new technologies and achievements of SINOMA International, and contribute to the high-end, intelligent, and green development of the global cement industry. It will work together with all relevant parties to build a community with a shared future for mankind, and write new chapters of development in “Green Intelligence Empowers Cooperation”.

