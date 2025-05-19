Appspace Introduces Orchestration to Streamline Workplace Communications, from Creation to Impact

AI-powered capabilities help workplace teams get the right message to the right people, no matter where content starts or where employees work

London, U.K., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appspace, the workplace experience platform that keeps everyone in the know, unveiled Appspace Orchestration, a new capability that helps organizations manage the full lifecycle of internal communication, from content creation to delivery to engagement. Appspace is showcasing the latest functionality at the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit 2025 in London.

Workplace teams, from internal comms and HR to IT and facilities, have long faced a common challenge: reaching employees with relevant, timely information that cuts through the noise. While tools exist to help publish content across multiple channels, they often ignore the bigger picture. Teams still create content in silos, share content inconsistently, and struggle to track performance across platforms.

Appspace Orchestration changes that by making Appspace the central hub that integrates with tools organizations already use, like SharePoint.

“Organizations don’t need more tools; they need smarter ways to connect the ones they already have,” says Thomas Philippart de Foy, Chief Innovation Officer at Appspace. “With Appspace Orchestration, we close the gaps between content creation, distribution, and engagement. Whether content starts in SharePoint or elsewhere, Appspace makes it easy to enrich, publish, and measure, so the right message reaches the right people, on the right channel, every time.”

Built for Insight, Not Just Output

Appspace Orchestration, powered by Appspace Intelligence, helps organizations manage the complete lifecycle of internal communication, from creation to delivery to engagement. The AI-driven engine enriches content with visuals, tagging, and translation, while also delivering insights on how content performs across channels and audiences.

By measuring what resonates on each platform and with each employee persona, teams can easily deliver more effective campaigns and improve workplace design and engagement strategies. Appspace Orchestration does more than help organizations publish more effectively; it helps them continuously improve communication based on real-time feedback.

With Appspace Orchestration, organizations can:

Start where content lives – like SharePoint, with more sources to follow





– like SharePoint, with more sources to follow Enrich with AI – automatically add visuals, tags, summaries, captions, and translations





– automatically add visuals, tags, summaries, captions, and translations Publish everywhere – digital signage, mobile apps, email, Microsoft Teams, Webex, Slack, and more





– digital signage, mobile apps, email, Microsoft Teams, Webex, Slack, and more Measure performance – compare impact by channel, audience, and message type





Make Communication Work for Every Team

In today’s workplaces, every department has a role in shaping the employee experience. Appspace Orchestration gives them the tools to communicate clearly, consistently, and at scale, without adding complexity or requiring new systems.

For internal comms: Less copy/paste means more connection. Focus on the message, not the mechanics.





Less copy/paste means more connection. Focus on the message, not the mechanics. For HR & people teams: Reach every employee, regardless of location, role, or email access.





Reach every employee, regardless of location, role, or email access. For IT & facilities: Reduce tool clutter and improve usability without forcing process change.

“Appspace Orchestration is helping organizations rethink how they connect with their team members,” adds Philippart de Foy. “By streamlining how messages are created, delivered, and measured, we’re enabling a more intelligent, impactful approach to communication, one that meets people where they are and moves the business forward.”

About Appspace

Appspace is the workplace experience platform that keeps everyone in the know. Empower your entire workforce with a single platform for employee communications, digital signage, space reservation, visitor management, and more, making work an experience everyone loves. Join more than 160 Fortune 500 companies and 12 million on-site, remote, and frontline employees who rely on Appspace every day. Learn more at www.appspace.com.







Jackie Parker Appspace 678-576-5888 jackie.parker@appspace.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.