Lakeside Software Unveils SysTrack Mobile Experience: Delivering Real-Time IT Analytics and Telemetry to Mobile Devices

Extending full telemetry, natural language querying, and analytic engine access to mobile devices for real-time IT operations and decision-making

BOSTON, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeside Software, the first AI-driven digital employee experience company, today announced the SysTrack Mobile Experience, which delivers real-time IT telemetry, natural language querying, and context-aware insights to mobile devices. Available June 2025, it represents a significant step forward in Lakeside’s Agentic AI strategy, enabling IT teams to access critical data and interact with SysTrack’s full analytic engine from anywhere.

SysTrack Mobile, available for both Android and iOS, provides real-time access to over 10,000 data points collected every 15 seconds per endpoint, with no coding required. Whether it’s tracking patch compliance, troubleshooting regional outages, or assessing readiness for Windows 11 upgrade, SysTrack Mobile delivers immediate, actionable insights. SysTrack users can access the mobile experience directly from their browser without additional downloads or installations needed.

With SysTrack Mobile, IT teams can query SysTrack data to get insights from anywhere. Examples include:

Comparing Windows 10 vs Windows 11 adoption

Identifying systems where Teams has crashed

Finding devices missing critical updates

Analyzing regional utilization

Building custom visualizations and dashboards



SysTrack Mobile extends the power of SysTrack’s proven analytics to mobile devices, making critical IT insights more accessible than ever. While SysTrack has always delivered proactive insights to reduce help desk tickets, improve employee experience, and cut IT costs by 20%, SysTrack Mobile brings these capabilities directly to IT teams on the go, simplifying tasks like managing OS upgrades and avoiding costly extended support contracts.

“With the rise of decentralized environments, real-time IT visibility anywhere and everywhere is essential,” said Robert Hobbs, SVP of Strategy & Products at Lakeside Software. “SysTrack Mobile puts critical data at your fingertips, whether in the office or on the go. From querying Windows 10 systems to pinpointing widespread application crashes, it provides instant, actionable insights to keep operations running smoothly.”

Lakeside will showcase the SysTrack Mobile Experience at booth #305 at the upcoming Gartner Digital Workplace Summit in London this week. Attendees can learn more about the capabilities of SysTrack and explore how it can help modernize IT strategies by visiting the Lakeside booth for a demonstration and discussion.

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is ushering in a new era of proactive IT with SysTrack, the industry's most powerful AI-driven Digital Employee Experience (DEX) platform. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies worldwide, Lakeside SysTrack dramatically reduces IT costs, prevents system failures before they occur, and drives strategic decision-making through unparalleled visibility. Learn how you can save 20% on annual IT costs per employee at lakesidesoftware.com .

Media Contact

Bridget Bell

bridget.bell@lakesidesoftware.com

