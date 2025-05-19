Melatonin Market to Reach USD 6.6 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Sleep Disorder Awareness and Wellness Trends | FMI

Melatonin market

The Melatonin market is witnessing steady growth, driven by rising consumer awareness of sleep health and natural supplements.

Rising demand for natural sleep aids is redefining the wellness industry—melatonin is no longer a niche supplement, it’s a global sleep essential” — Nandini Roy Chaudhari

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global melatonin market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 6.6 billion by 2035, a significant rise from USD 2.8 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.This robust growth trajectory is fueled by increased consumer awareness of sleep-related health issues and a growing preference for natural sleep aids over synthetic pharmaceuticals. A surge in the prevalence of sleep disorders—linked to stressful lifestyles, increased screen time, and irregular work schedules—has heightened the demand for melatonin-based products across the globe.Melatonin, a hormone secreted by the pineal gland, plays a vital role in regulating the body’s circadian rhythm. It is predominantly released at night to facilitate sleep. Melatonin supplements are widely used for managing conditions such as insomnia, jet lag, REM sleep behavior disorder, and sleep phase syndrome. These supplements are commercially available in multiple formats including capsules, tablets, gummies, liquids, and sprays. While naturally occurring in plants, animals, microbes, and fungi, melatonin is synthetically produced for commercial purposes. Besides its sleep-regulating role, it possesses antioxidant properties and finds applications in pharmaceuticals, functional foods , and nutraceuticals.Explore Key Insights – Request Your Sample Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17376 Growing Demand in Health and Wellness SectorThe broader health and wellness trends continue to influence consumer choices. With more people dealing with sleep issues such as insomnia and jet lag, melatonin has become a preferred option due to its natural role in regulating the sleep-wake cycle.The increasing emphasis on mental and physical well-being has made hormone-based sleep enhancers a focal point in preventive healthcare. Moreover, melatonin's use in managing sleep disorder therapeutics is gaining clinical support, further validating its efficacy and broadening its application in both nutraceutical ingredient demand and pharmaceutical markets.Functional Food Ingredients and InnovationInnovations in functional food ingredients have paved the way for melatonin to be incorporated into various formats beyond traditional capsules and tablets. Gummies, dissolvable strips, and beverages infused with melatonin are gaining traction, particularly among millennials and children.As a result, melatonin product innovation and new launches are becoming a key driver for competitive differentiation. Companies are investing in R&D to create appealing delivery formats with enhanced bioavailability and better consumer compliance.Synthetic vs. Natural Melatonin Market ComparisonOne of the major shifts in consumer behavior is the preference for natural over synthetic sources of melatonin. The synthetic vs natural melatonin market comparison reveals a steady rise in demand for melatonin derived from natural sources, such as plants and microbial fermentation.Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the ingredients in their supplements and are choosing herbal and organic sleep aids that align with their wellness values. This shift is pushing manufacturers to reformulate or expand their product lines with clean-label and naturally sourced melatonin.𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:Recent M&A activities have reshaped the competitive landscape of the melatonin market. Key players are actively pursuing strategic acquisitions and partnerships to expand product portfolios and strengthen regional distribution. In 2024, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., the parent company of Vitafusion, acquired a European supplement brand to broaden its presence in the EU market. Similarly, Natrol LLC merged with a major Asian nutraceutical company to enhance its distribution networks in high-growth Asian economies.Key Takeaways:• The melatonin market is anticipated to grow at a 9% CAGR from 2025 to 2035.• North America continues to dominate the market, with Asia-Pacific emerging as a fast-growing region.• Melatonin gummies and chewables are gaining traction among younger demographics.• The market is characterized by increasing product innovation and regulatory scrutiny.Unlock Comprehensive Insights – Get the Full Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/melatonin-market Region-wise Insights:• USA: With a CAGR of 8.2%, the U.S. leads in innovation and consumer adoption of melatonin supplements.• UK: Growing at 7.1%, the UK market is supported by increasing acceptance of natural remedies for stress and insomnia.• France: At a 6.9% CAGR, France sees demand rise among elderly consumers and wellness-focused millennials.• Germany: Posting a 7.4% CAGR, Germany emphasizes quality assurance and clean-label supplements.• Italy: With a 6.8% CAGR, Italy’s market benefits from its strong herbal and natural supplement heritage.• South Korea: A robust 9.2% CAGR reflects South Korea’s fast-growing health-conscious consumer base.• Japan: Japan records a 9% CAGR, driven by its aging population and focus on preventive health.• China: Leading the global market with a 10.5% CAGR, China is experiencing a surge in online supplement sales and local production.• Australia: At a 7.3% CAGR, Australian consumers show high interest in vegan and organic melatonin products.• New Zealand: With a 6.7% CAGR, New Zealand shows steady growth supported by increasing awareness of natural sleep aids.Competition Outlook:The melatonin market is moderately consolidated, with key players focusing on innovation, brand positioning, and strategic collaborations. Leading companies include Natrol LLC, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Nature’s Bounty, Goli Nutrition, and Olly Public Benefit Corporation. New entrants are also gaining ground by introducing organic and non-GMO certified products.Key Market Players• Natrol (Aurobindo Pharma)• Nature’s Bounty• NOW Foods• Life Extension• Source Naturals• Puritan’s Pride• GNC Holdings• Jamieson Laboratories• Pharmavite (Nature Made)• SolgarExplore Functional Food Ingredients Industry Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/functional-food-ingredients Melatonin Market SegmentationBy Product Type:• Powder/Tablets• LiquidBy Nature:• Natural• SyntheticBy Treatment Type:• Dietary Supplements• PharmaceuticalsBy Region:• North America• Latin America• Europe• East Asia• South Asia• Oceania• Middle East & AfricaExplore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:Postbiotic Ingredients Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/postbiotic-ingredients-market Malt Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/malt-market Achiote Powder Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/achiote-powder-market Dextrin Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dextrin-market Soluble Fiber Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/soluble-fiber-market About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. 