Submit Release
News Search

There were 612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,976 in the last 365 days.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding Notification

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that it received notification on May 16, 2025 from Mr Victor Gapare, an executive director of Caledonia and the settlor of a discretionary trust which ultimately owns the shares in Toziyana Resources Limited, the largest shareholder in the Company, (“Toziyana”) that Toziyana has purchased, in aggregate, 12,449 common shares in the Company on May 15, 2025 at a volume weighted average price of $14.47 per share (the “Purchases”).

Following the Purchases, Mr Victor Gapare now holds an interest, as the settlor of that trust, in common shares representing 12.56 per cent. of the Company’s issued share capital.

A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/ Ailsa MacMaster
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent


Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
   

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details  of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a) Name Victor Gapare
  
2 Reason for the notification      

 
a) Position/status
 		 Executive Director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
  
3 Details  of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
 
a) Name
 		 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b) LEI 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
  
4 Details  of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;  (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
 
Identification code		 Common shares of no par value
 
JE00BF0XVB15
  
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Purchase of securities 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s) Volume(s)
    US$14.47 12,449
d) Aggregated information
 
- Aggregated volume    

- Price
 		 N/A 
e) Date of the transaction
 		 May 15, 2025
f) Place of the transaction NYSE American LLC
  

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding Notification

Distribution channels: Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more