CabinetDIY Expands Mid-Century Modern Kitchen Cabinet Collection to Meet Rising U.S. Design Demand

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A renewed wave of interest in mid-century modern design has sparked heightened demand for cabinetry that blends retro aesthetics with modern functionality. In response, CabinetDIY has expanded its Mid Century Modern Kitchen Cabinets collection, offering a range of stylish, practical options for homeowners and design professionals across the United States.Rooted in the timeless design principles of the 1940s–1960s, the newly expanded selection features clean lines, minimalist profiles, warm wood tones, and subtle accents—all hallmarks of the mid-century modern style. These cabinets are engineered to deliver durability while enhancing both contemporary and vintage-inspired interiors.CabinetDIY, based in Costa Mesa, California, has built a reputation for combining quality craftsmanship with accessible pricing. Each cabinet in the mid-century line is constructed from premium materials and tailored to complement the evolving tastes of interior designers and renovation specialists in today’s competitive home improvement market.With interest in retro-modern design showing no signs of slowing down, the expansion of this collection aligns with national trends in home renovation. From full kitchen remodels to standalone cabinetry upgrades, mid-century modern cabinetry continues to appeal to homeowners looking to blend function with nostalgia.The full collection can be viewed online at https://www.cabinetdiy.com/mid-century-modern-kitchen-cabinets Contact Information:Design TeamCabinetDIY3187 Airway Ave. Suite GCosta Mesa, CA 92626Phone: 1-888-966-1681Email: info@cabinetdiy.comWebsite: www.cabinetdiy.com

