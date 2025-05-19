UEL Sets the Stage for Historic Finals at Dream Con 2025

Once Brothers, Now Rivals

From old teammates to fierce rivals—UEL’s most iconic teams collide at Dream Con for the Season 9 Endgame Finals.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) is bringing the heat to Dream Con 2025 as the Season 9 ENDGAME Finals lock in the most anticipated matchup in league history: the North Carolina Reapers vs. the Virginia Bots.

Since Season 1, UEL has redefined esports with its groundbreaking 33-game, multi-genre format, testing players across racing, fighting, strategy, shooters, and sports. Over five years, rivalries have been forged, dynasties built, and now, two of the most dominant teams in UEL history are set to collide on the biggest stage yet.

The Virginia Bots, the first team ever to win a UEL championship, return to the Finals with championship pedigree and a new edge. Brothers BillytheGoat and Labombbah now share the stage with Hollywood, a former Reaper who helped build their three-title dynasty. Their mission: take down the team Hollywood once helped build.

Across the stage stands the North Carolina Reapers, led by The Cat, Hollywood’s longtime teammate and co-architect of that very dynasty. After seasons of winning, The Cat and the Reapers are back in the Finals, hungry to defend their legacy and stop the Bots from reclaiming the crown.

Hosted at Dream Con, a cultural juggernaut with over 26,000 attendees and 3.6 billion digital impressions in 2024, the UEL Endgame Finals showcase the league’s mission to create opportunity in esports for rising stars, developers, and gamers from all backgrounds.

As part of the live experience, fans attending in person will have a chance to win a $1,000 cash prize by engaging on UEL’s Twitch channel. The attendee with the most channel points on twitch.tv/uelesports by the end of the event will walk away with the bag. Must be present to win.

“This is more than a Finals, it’s the culmination of five years of innovation, passion, and talent,” said Titus Walker, CEO of UEL. “We’re not just watching history unfold, we’re creating it.”

With celebrity hosts and casters soon to be announced, the UEL Endgame Finals promises to be an electrifying blend of high-stakes competition, pop culture, and community celebration.

May 30th, 12:30 PM CST. George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX.

The stage is set. Reapers vs Bots.

This is the Endgame.

