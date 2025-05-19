Furniture Rental Market Set to Surpass USD 126 Billion by 2035, Driven by Flexibility and Sustainability Trends

Rising demand for flexible, eco-friendly, and cost-effective furnishing solutions drives strong global growth in the furniture rental market.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global furniture rental market is poised for significant expansion, with projections estimating the market value will surge from USD 63.93 billion in 2025 to an impressive USD 126.60 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period. This robust growth reflects shifting consumer preferences, the rise of urban living, and increasing demand for flexible furnishing solutions across both residential and commercial sectors.Discover Insights into the Market Request Your Sample Report!Growing Demand for Affordable and Flexible Furniture Solutions Drives Market GrowthThe rising cost of home ownership and office space, combined with a more mobile global workforce, is leading to a surge in demand for affordable furniture rental services. Consumers, particularly millennials and Gen Z, are increasingly opting for short-term furniture rental options as they seek to furnish apartments, homes, and co-working spaces without the long-term financial commitment of ownership.In urban centers and college towns, the trend toward subscription-based furniture rental models is rapidly gaining momentum. These models offer customizable, flexible, and cost-effective alternatives to traditional furniture buying, further fueling market expansion.Furniture Rental Market Size to Expand Amid Sustainability TrendsEnvironmental consciousness is another critical factor propelling the growth of the furniture leasing industry. Renting furniture significantly reduces waste and promotes a circular economy by extending the lifecycle of furniture items. As businesses and consumers alike adopt more sustainable practices, demand for eco-friendly furniture rental services is expected to rise dramatically.From major metropolitan areas to suburban markets, there is a growing awareness around the environmental impact of fast furniture. This shift is creating new opportunities for vendors offering green furniture rental solutions and sustainable home furnishing alternatives.Discover new opportunities and gain transformative insights with our Home and Living Sector Reports! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/home-and-living Commercial Sector and Remote Work Influence Market DynamicsThe commercial real estate segment, particularly in the wake of the hybrid and remote work revolution, is embracing office furniture rental solutions to manage shifting workspace needs. Companies seeking to scale quickly or downsize without incurring heavy infrastructure costs are leaning heavily on flexible office furnishing rentals, contributing substantially to overall market revenue.Additionally, event-based and temporary staging furniture rentals for trade shows, weddings, and film sets are becoming increasingly popular, expanding the addressable market beyond permanent residential and office applications.Regional Insights• North America: A mature market driven by high consumer mobility, remote work trends, and widespread use of digital rental platforms.• Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region, fueled by urbanization, rising disposable income, and strong demand for affordable, flexible furnishing.• Europe: Sustainability-focused market where eco-conscious consumers and businesses are embracing circular economy furniture rental models.• Middle East & Africa: Emerging demand in urban centers for event-based and temporary furniture rentals, driven by tourism and real estate growth.• Latin America: Gradual growth led by affordability needs, with rising interest in rental solutions for homes, offices, and startups.Key Players• Furlenco• Feather• Rentomojo• Brook Furniture Rental• Rent-A-Center• Luxe Modern Rentals• The Everest• Fernished Inc.• Athoor• Fashion Furniture RentalGet Full Access of this Report:Key SegmentationBy Product:The segmentation is into Beds, Sofas & Couch, Tables & Desks, Chairs & Stools, Wardrobes & Dressers, and Others.By Material:The segmentation is into Wood, Metal, Plastic, Glass, and Others.By Application:The segmentation is into Residential and Commercial.By Region:The segmentation is into North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).Explore Related Research Reports on Home and Living Industry Built-In Kitchen Appliance Market Outlook – Size, Share & Innovations 2025 to 2035: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/built-in-kitchen-appliance-market Lamp Market Trends – Growth, Demand & Forecast 2025 to 2035:Ceiling Fan Market Analysis by Growth, Trends and Forecast from 2025 to 2035:Artificial Flower Market Analysis by Growth, Trends and Forecast from 2025 to 2035: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/artificial-flower-market Uncoated Paper Market Trends- Growth & Industry Outlook 2025 to 2035:About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. 