STN: 125817
Proper Name: COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted
Tradename: NUVAXOVID
Manufacturer: Novavax, Inc.
Indication: 

  • NUVAXOVID is a vaccine indicated for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in adults 65 years and older.
  • NUVAXOVID is indicated for individuals 12 through 64 years who have at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19.

Product Information 

Supporting Documents 