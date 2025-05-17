STN: 125817

Proper Name: COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted

Tradename: NUVAXOVID

Manufacturer: Novavax, Inc.

Indication: NUVAXOVID is a vaccine indicated for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in adults 65 years and older.

NUVAXOVID is indicated for individuals 12 through 64 years who have at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19. Product Information Supporting Documents Content current as of: 05/17/2025



