Mumena Mushinge Appointed to Baushi Royal Foundation, Signaling a New Era of Leadership and Wealth Creation in Luapula Province

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and LUSAKA, Zambia, May 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Metals Inc. is proud to announce the appointment of its Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, Mr. Mumena Mushinge, to the Baushi Royal Foundation (BRF)—a respected heritage organization representing 12 traditional Chiefs and Chiefdoms across Luapula Province, Zambia.

The appointment of Mr. Mushinge marks a game-changing moment for the Baushi Royal Foundation and the wider Luapula region. With over 30 years of experience in the global mining and energy sector, Mushinge brings deep expertise, high-level international networks, and a track record of aligning resource development with inclusive growth.

A Strategic Liaison Between Government, Industry, and Chiefs

In his new role, Mr. Mushinge will serve as a liaison between the government and the Foundation’s 12 member chiefdoms, helping integrate traditional governance into Zambia’s broader resource and infrastructure planning. His appointment aims to correct historical patterns of exploitation, ensuring that development partnerships deliver measurable improvements in livelihoods across the region.

“The era of watching outsiders extract our wealth while communities remain poor is over,” said Mushinge. “The chiefdoms of Luapula must now become co-owners and co-drivers of their future.”

Unlocking the Promise of Luapula Province

Luapula Province—often overlooked despite its wealth—is now emerging as one of Africa’s most strategic green development corridors. The province shares its entire northern border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, one of the richest mineral zones in the world.

Luapula boasts:

3,000–4,000 megawatts of hydropower potential across cascading rivers and waterfalls;





Significant deposits of manganese, sugilite, and rare earth minerals;





Untapped agricultural land, aquaculture potential, and natural forest reserves;





Border access to the DRC for trade, energy, and water resource cooperation.



Mr. Mushinge intends to help design and champion a transformative agenda that brings investment, infrastructure, and industrial capacity into the province—anchored by community equity, transparency, and sustainable practices.

A New Era for Zambia’s Traditional Institutions

The Baushi Royal Foundation is leading a renaissance in the role of traditional leadership in Zambia. Through the appointment of private sector leaders like Mr. Mushinge, the Foundation is positioning itself as a serious partner in national policy, green infrastructure, and long-term community wealth-building.

“We are proud to welcome Mr. Mushinge to the Executive Committee,” said a senior spokesperson for the Foundation. “His appointment signals a new chapter in which our voice will be louder, our vision will be clearer, and our people will benefit more.”

About Terra Metals Inc.

Terra Metals Inc. is a U.S.-registered mineral exploration and development company focused on ethically sourced copper, cobalt, and critical minerals essential for the global energy transition. With flagship assets in Zambia and North America, the company is committed to clean mining, community partnership, and long-term sustainability.

MEDIA Q&A BRIEF

Subject: Appointment of Mr. Mumena Mushinge to the Baushi Royal Foundation Executive Committee

Date: April 11, 2025

Prepared for: Mr. Mumena Mushinge, Co-Chairman, Terra Metals Inc.

1. Why is your appointment to the Baushi Royal Foundation significant? Answer:



This appointment is more than ceremonial—it’s transformational. It signals a new era in which traditional leadership and the private sector can work hand in hand to shape long-term, sustainable development. With 12 royal chiefdoms under the Foundation, this structure has the reach and moral authority to ensure that natural resource development benefits local communities, not just external investors.





2. How does your experience in mining and energy translate into this new role? Answer:



With over 30 years in mining, energy, and infrastructure—both in Zambia and internationally—I understand the inner workings of project finance, investment attraction, and sustainable development. I intend to apply this knowledge to empower the chiefdoms to negotiate better terms, build royalty and equity-based models, and integrate their priorities into national resource planning.





3. What are your top priorities as a liaison between the Foundation and government? Answer:



First, to formalize community benefit-sharing mechanisms in mining, hydropower, and agriculture. Second, to promote infrastructure investment—especially roads, power, and education. Third, to support legal frameworks that protect indigenous land and mineral rights. And finally, to position Luapula Province as a regional economic hub with cross-border linkages to the DRC.





4. What makes Luapula Province so strategic? Answer:



Luapula shares its full northern border with the Democratic Republic of Congo—one of the richest mineral regions on Earth. On our side, we have an abundance of copper, manganese, sugilite, rare earths, and 3,000– 4,000 MW of untapped hydropower potential. With the right investment and governance, Luapula could become one of Southern Africa’s leading green industrial corridors.





5. How will you ensure that the chiefdoms aren’t left behind as development moves forward? Answer:

We’re creating a new development framework where traditional leaders are not just consulted—they are co-owners of the process. This includes formal equity in certain projects, local employment guarantees, education funds, and shared revenues from natural resource use. That’s how we stop the cycle of exploitation and build generational wealth.



6. Will Terra Metals Inc. be directly involved in projects in Luapula Province? Answer:

Terra Metals is committed to working ethically and transparently wherever it operates. If and when we participate in projects in Luapula Province, it will be in full partnership with local communities, traditional leadership, and under strict ESG standards. That’s our company ethos.



7. How do you respond to concerns that chiefdoms lack the capacity to manage major economic projects? Answer:

That’s exactly why I’ve taken this role. My mission is to help build capacity—through training, legal structuring, and technical support. The chiefs are deeply connected to the land and their people. What they need is a trusted framework and partners who respect their authority and aspirations.



8. What’s your long-term vision for the Baushi Royal Foundation? Answer:

To transform the Foundation into a model for traditional leadership in the 21st century—one that drives investment, protects culture, and creates prosperity from the ground up. If we succeed in Luapula, we can inspire similar structures across Zambia and the continent.



Contact for Follow-up Inquiries:

Mr. Mumena Mushinge

Co-Chairman, Terra Metals Inc.

Email: mmushinge@terrametalsinc.com



