OPIC Technologies, Inc. Unveils New Era of Product Launches with Spatial Live Stream Technology

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

OPIC’s Spatial Live Stream tech enables immersive 3D product showcases, helping companies engage global audiences with depth and real-time presence.

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OPIC Technologies, Inc., the global leader in Spatial Live Stream Technology, is offering companies a powerful new way to conduct product launches. With immersive, real-time 3D streaming, businesses can now showcase products to global audiences in a format that captures depth, motion, and spatial detail—providing a more engaging alternative to traditional video presentations.

Standard launch events and livestreams often limit how well viewers can understand a product’s design, functionality, and presence. OPIC’s Spatial Live Stream technology overcomes these challenges by offering a fully dimensional experience, where audiences can observe the scale, texture, and movement of a product as if they were viewing it in person.

“Launching a product is about storytelling through experience,” said Bob Douglas, CEO of OPIC Technologies, Inc. “Spatial Live Stream allows companies to present their innovations in a way that feels tangible—no matter where the audience is watching from.”

The technology supports live interactions, multiple viewing angles, and high-fidelity spatial visuals, making it ideal for consumer electronics, automotive, fashion, industrial equipment, and beyond. It also enables hybrid events where in-person and virtual attendees receive a consistent, immersive presentation.

“Your audience might be spread across continents, but with Spatial Live Stream, you can bring them into the room,” Douglas added. “It’s a new level of access and connection that makes every product launch more impactful.”

In an increasingly digital business landscape, OPIC’s platform offers companies a flexible, visually compelling solution to communicate product value, spark engagement, and drive global reach from a single live event.

About OPIC Technologies, Inc.

OPIC Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in Spatial Live Stream Technology, providing real-time immersive video that captures depth, motion, and spatial relationships. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, OPIC serves industries including enterprise, fashion, technology, education, entertainment, and travel. Its innovations help organizations deliver engaging, dimensional experiences that connect people with products and environments in powerful new ways.



