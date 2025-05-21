OPIC Technologies, Inc. Expands Access to Hands-On Skills with 3D Livestream Technology

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

OPIC’s 3D Livestream tech enables immersive vocational training—plumbing, mechanics, and more—with real-time depth and spatial detail.

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OPIC Technologies, Inc., the global leader in 3D Livestream Technology, is introducing a new approach to vocational education by enabling immersive, real-time training in trades such as plumbing, mechanics, HVAC, and electrical work. Through 3D livestreaming, instructors can demonstrate hands-on skills with spatial clarity, helping learners understand tools, techniques, and environments as if they were physically present.

Traditional video-based instruction often lacks the depth perception and spatial orientation critical for mastering manual trades. OPIC’s 3D Livestream Technology bridges that gap, allowing trainees to observe fine motor tasks, equipment placement, and real-world problem-solving with full dimensional context.

“Vocational skills are best learned through seeing and doing,” said Bob Douglas, CEO of OPIC Technologies, Inc. “Our 3D livestreaming gives learners the chance to watch complex procedures with depth and detail that make remote training far more effective.”

By capturing depth and motion in real time, OPIC’s technology offers a closer approximation to in-person demonstrations. Instructors can walk viewers through repairs, installations, or inspections while maintaining spatial relationships that are essential for understanding hand positioning, tool angles, and equipment setup.

“This is about more than access—it’s about quality,” Douglas added. “We’re making it possible for students to receive hands-on instruction from anywhere without losing the visual cues that matter most in the trades.”

The platform can be used by vocational schools, apprenticeship programs, unions, and employers to improve workforce readiness, upskill teams, and reach learners in rural or underserved areas. Recordings can also be archived for future reference and integrated into training libraries.

About OPIC Technologies, Inc.

OPIC Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in 3D Livestream Technology, providing real-time immersive video that captures depth, motion, and spatial accuracy. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, OPIC supports industries including education, workforce training, healthcare, entertainment, and enterprise. Its technology brings digital audiences closer to real-world experiences, making learning and engagement more accessible and impactful.



