OPIC Technologies, Inc. Introduces Spatial Livestreaming for Remote Wedding Attendance

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

OPIC’s Spatial Livestream tech lets guests experience weddings with depth, motion, and presence—no matter where they are in the world.

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OPIC Technologies, Inc., the global leader in Spatial Livestream technology, is offering couples a new way to include loved ones in their wedding day—no matter the distance. With real-time immersive video that captures depth, motion, and spatial presence, OPIC’s technology enables remote guests to feel as if they’re truly part of the ceremony.

Weddings are deeply personal and emotional experiences, but not all friends and family can attend in person. Traditional livestreams often fall short, flattening the moment and missing the richness of the environment. Spatial Livestreaming preserves the feeling of presence, allowing guests to see the venue, hear the vows, and feel the atmosphere in a more lifelike way.

“A wedding is about shared experience, not just observation,” said Bob Douglas, CEO of OPIC Technologies, Inc. “Our Spatial Livestream technology allows remote guests to witness the ceremony with the spatial context and emotion that make these moments unforgettable.”

From the bride’s walk down the aisle to the first dance, OPIC’s livestream platform provides dimensional views that reflect how we naturally experience space and movement. The technology can be used for indoor and outdoor venues, large celebrations, or intimate elopements—making it a flexible solution for modern couples planning hybrid or destination weddings.

“This technology helps families feel connected even across oceans,” Douglas added. “It’s a way to ensure no one misses out on a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

In an era where travel can be difficult and global families are increasingly common, OPIC’s Spatial Livestreaming offers a meaningful way to bridge distance and share life’s most important milestones.

About OPIC Technologies, Inc.

OPIC Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in Spatial Livestream Technology, delivering real-time immersive video that captures depth, motion, and spatial accuracy. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, OPIC serves industries including events, travel, entertainment, healthcare, education, and enterprise. Its technology brings people closer to real-world experiences—no matter where they are.

