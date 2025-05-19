Bouquets and Bubbles® Receives Green Light From Phoenix Children’s for 'Popcorn Vase' Fundraiser

Waitlist—and Support Opportunities—Now Open as Venue, Date, and Time Are Finalized

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bouquets and Bubbles® , the trademark brand that turns hands-on floral design into acts of kindness, today announced that Phoenix Children’s has officially approved its upcoming “Popcorn Vase” Fundraiser. Final venue, date, and time details will be released shortly; meanwhile, a public waitlist and a support package inquiry portal are now live for supporters who want priority access.At the event, every guest will craft two distinctive arrangements:Popcorn Vase Bouquet — a playful, movie-night–inspired design delivered to a young patient’s hospital room.Artistic Seasonal-Style Arrangement — a fashion-forward bouquet featuring peak-season blooms for participants to enjoy at home.Throughout the workshop, attendees will enjoy refreshments and hors d’oeuvres, creating a relaxed, celebratory atmosphere that embodies the Bouquets and Bubbles motto to Create • Connect • Give Back.With community support, our goal is to deliver 100 bedside bouquets on the way to 500, filling Phoenix Children’s Hospital with color, comfort, and hope. All event proceeds benefit Phoenix Children’s Foundation.“Fresh flowers have a magical ability to lift spirits,” said Anthem Pleasant , Founder of Bouquets and Bubbles. “By pairing a cheerful popcorn-themed gift for patients with a stylish seasonal piece for guests—served alongside great food and fellowship—we’re sowing twice the joy, one arrangement at a time.”Seeking SupportBouquets and Bubbles is actively welcoming corporate, civic, and individual to underwrite floral supplies, patient deliveries, and event hospitality. Customized support packages include brand visibility, team-building workshop seats, and the opportunity to help brighten hundreds of children’s hospital rooms.Join the Waitlist or Inquire About SupportingIndividuals, companies, and media outlets can sign up for priority notification—or request a support package—at:About Bouquets and BubblesBouquets and Bubbles is a trademark brand that hosts instructor-led floral workshops where participants design two arrangements—one to keep and one to give away—transforming creativity into community service across the United States.About Phoenix Children’sPhoenix Children's is one of the largest pediatric health systems in the country, with eight Centers of Excellence, 75+ pediatric subspecialties and more than 40 locations across the state. In 2024, Phoenix Children's was named one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Children's Hospitals for the 14th consecutive year, the only children's hospital in Arizona ever recognized by the publication. Within five years, 1 in 4 Arizona children will have received care from a Phoenix Children’s provider. 170+ programs and services are funded solely or significantly through philanthropy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.