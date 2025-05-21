How She Made $1M Online with Just a Toilet and a Cell Phone-Kristine Mirelle’s New Book Hits #1

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her new book, “ How I Made a Million Dollars with a Toilet and a Cell Phone ,” Kristine Mirelle shares how she built an online business as a broke, newly single mom living in a garage. She later moved to the middle of nowhere, surrounded by farmland, with no internet, no car, and a newborn who refused to sleep.She opens up about growing up in government housing, dating drug dealers, and the time a boyfriend pulled a gun on her during an argument. At one point, she was even paying rent to sleep in someone’s kitchen. Yes, an actual kitchen.So how’d she go from chaos to millions?Simple: she made weird, funny videos on her phone. Then she borrowed her mom’s car after she would come home from work, drove into town to find Wi-Fi, and uploaded those videos online.People laughed. Then they bought her books that she was selling. Then she did it again. And again. Eventually, she turned that awkward content into a seven-figure business.In her book, Kristine shares the real story: the embarrassing, broke, sleep-deprived, probably-“should’ve-given-up-by-now story” of how she turned a toilet, a cell phone, and a bunch of ridiculous life experiences into a business that now supports her and her son.Kristine says “This book is for anyone who feels like their life is a complete mess, but still wants to win.”Along the way, she teaches readers how to create simple, funny ads that actually make people want to buy even if they’re boring, their businesses are boring, and have no clue what they’re doing. She also reminds us that humor isn’t just good for business… it’s kind of the only way to survive life without losing your mind.If you've ever thought, “My life is too crazy for success,” this book is here to politely say: nope. Try again.To grab the book or watch Kristine’s weirdly effective videos, go to www.ToiletandaCellPhone.com Or don’t. But then you’ll miss the toilet story, and honestly… it’s worth it.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.