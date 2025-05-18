NEW YORK, May 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Jack in the Box Inc. (“Jack in the Box” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JACK). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Jack in the Box and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 23, 2025, Jack in the Box issued a press release announcing plans to close 150 to 200 “underperforming locations” and explore a sale of its Del Taco brand in connection with “its multi-faceted ‘JACK on Track’ plan[.]” Jack in the Box’s Chief Executive Officer said that the restaurant closures are aimed at “addressing our balance sheet to accelerate cash flow and pay down debt,” with the Company hoping to pay off $300 million in debt over the next two years.

On this news, Jack in the Box’s stock price fell $1.45 per share, or 4.72%, to close at $23.96 per share on April 24, 2025.

