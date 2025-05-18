INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Bausch + Lomb Corporation - BLCO

NEW YORK, May 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (“Bausch + Lomb” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BLCO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Bausch + Lomb and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 27, 2025, Bausch + Lomb announced a voluntary recall of intraocular lenses on its enVista platform due to reports of toxic anterior segment syndrome, a potential complication in cataract surgery.

On this news, Bausch + Lomb’s stock price fell $1.54 per share, or 9.83%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $14.13 per share on March 28, 2025.

Then, on April 30, 2025, Bausch + Lomb issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Among other items, Bausch + Lomb reported an adjusted net loss of $54 million, compared to $24 million in adjusted net income for the same period in 2024. The Company also lowered its full-year growth outlook to a range of 4.5% to 6.5% year-over-year, compared to its previous guidance of 5.5% to 7.5%, citing the impact of the enVista product recall, among other factors.

On this news, Bausch + Lomb’s stock price fell $2.16 per share, or 15.74%, to close at $11.56 per share on April 30, 2025.

