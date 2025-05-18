Submit Release
Visit by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Mr Edwin Tong to the Vatican City to Attend the Inauguration of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, 17 to 19 May 2025

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth & Second Minister for Law Mr Edwin Tong represented Singapore at the Papal Inauguration Mass for His Holiness Pope Leo XIV this morning.

 

Minister Tong had a brief audience with Pope Leo XIV following the Mass. Minister Tong congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election and looked forward to the further deepening of relations between Singapore and the Holy See.

 

Minister Tong also had a meeting with Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin where they discussed the importance of continuing the work on interreligious harmony and dialogue, multilatealism and upholding the rule of law.

 

Minister Tong will meet overseas Singaporeans based in Rome tonight. He returns to Singapore tomorrow.

 

 

.     .     .     .

 

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

18 MAY 2025

 

