Pickle Everything Games Gets Set to Ship G’Nuzzle

G'Nuzzle is the clever new product from Pickle Everything Games. It's a game and a puzzle in one.

G’Nuzzle offers more than laughs—it’s a strategic workout that makes the art of puzzling so much fun. If you're not G'Nuzzlin', you're just puzzlin'.” — Frank Adler, partner of Pickle Everything Games

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- G’Nuzzle, the new puzzle-game challenge from Pickle Everything Games is set to ship to stores this month, it was announced today by the company. G’Nuzzle (MSRP $19.99 for 2-4 players ages 7+) is the clever new product creation from the Pickle Everything Game guys that combines the best of both worlds: puzzles and games. G’Nuzzle delivers hurry-up, hands-on, brain-teasing fun that is uniquely different every time it’s played.G’Nuzzle contains two separate puzzles, one illustrated with silly pickles and the other featuring equally whimsical pet pals. To play, players choose to play one of the two G’Nuzzles. Each player has 60-seconds to strategically build the G’Nuzzle as fast as possible… but only when there is a connecting piece displayed. Each round, players compete to be the first to use all their piecesand win the game.“G’Nuzzle offers more than laughs—it’s a strategic workout that makes the art of puzzling so much fun,” Frank Adler, partner at Pickle Everything Games, explained. “Whether you’re a fan of pickles, pets, puzzles, or playful challenges, G’Nuzzle offers a unique way for all ages to connect and compete together for a dill-ightful good time.”The new G’Nuzzle now joins the growing vine of best-selling games from Pickle Everything Games, including Flippin’ Pickles , the original Pickle Everything word game, Pickle Everything Sports, Pickle Everything Kids, Pickle Everything Foodie, and Eat Your Words game.About Pickle Everything Games: Headquartered in Chicago, Pickle Everything Games was founded in 2023 by toy and game industry hall-of-famer, Jeffrey Breslow, when he teamed with successful toy executive Frank Adler. The company launched its first, appropriately named product, Pickle Everything, in 2024. The immediate success of their original word game led to multiple themed versions. Pickling every popular category as a card game will continue while the company now expands its catalog with more original new games, including Eat Your Words and G’Nuzzle, an innovative speed puzzle game, among others. For a dill-ivery of more information visit www.pickleeverything.games and interact with the company on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

