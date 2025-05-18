Best Credit Repair & Score Boost 2025: The Credit People Review For Fast Credit Fix & Financial Improvement

Improve your credit fast in 2025. Read The Credit People review for top credit repair & score boost solutions with expert help and flat-rate plans.

Salt Lake City, Utah, May 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduction: Credit Score Woes in 2025 & The Rise of Credit Repair

In today’s economic landscape, your credit score is more than just a number—it’s a financial passport. Whether you're applying for a home loan, refinancing your car, or qualifying for a lower interest rate, your credit profile plays a pivotal role.





As of 2025, more consumers are becoming aware of how deeply their credit scores influence everyday opportunities. Unfortunately, even responsible individuals can find themselves facing credit damage due to errors, identity fraud, late payments, or financial hardship. And once the score drops, bouncing back isn’t always straightforward.

This has led to a surge in professional credit repair solutions—services designed to help individuals correct mistakes, rebuild their credit, and regain control of their financial journey. Among the most recognized names in this space is The Credit People , a firm with a track record of offering budget-friendly credit improvement services backed by experienced support.

With thousands of files reviewed and many scores elevated, The Credit People have become a go-to choice for those looking to take real steps toward better credit. But how exactly do they work, what’s included in their service, and are they worth the investment?

This detailed review answers all those questions and more. If you're someone who’s tired of watching your financial goals get pushed back because of a poor score, keep reading to discover how The Credit People might help you shift the momentum in your favor.

What Is Credit Repair? How It Works & Why It Matters

Credit repair is a process where inaccurate, outdated, or unverifiable information is identified and challenged on your credit report. These negative items can unfairly lower your score, affecting your ability to access financial services, secure housing, or even pass certain background checks.

The three major credit bureaus—Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion—each maintain their own version of your report. Mistakes are surprisingly common. Some of the most frequent issues include:

Duplicate accounts

Unfounded collections

Incorrect payment histories

Accounts belonging to someone else

The Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) allows consumers to dispute such entries. However, the process can be complex and time-consuming, especially for individuals unfamiliar with how bureaus operate.

That’s where professional credit repair companies like The Credit People come in. They handle the process from start to finish—reviewing reports, drafting disputes, following up with credit agencies, and helping ensure that only accurate and fair data remains on your report.

Beyond dispute handling, credit repair also includes guidance on improving credit behavior, monitoring changes, and protecting your identity from future damage. In a world where credit impacts nearly every financial move, the value of an expert-led credit strategy has never been more essential.

Meet The Credit People: Company Background & Credibility

Founded in 2001, The Credit People® has dedicated over two decades to assisting individuals in improving their credit reports and raising their credit scores through expert credit repair services. Their commitment to excellence has been recognized in prominent publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Smart Money, and USA Today.

With a mission to be "just your ordinary everyday credit superheroes," The Credit People® has helped over one hundred thousand people with their credit, focusing on perfecting their service and improving team performance rather than merely seeking industry leadership. Their approach centers on providing excellent value and unmatched benefits to clients, including aggressive results, comprehensive credit reports and scores, 24-hour account access, and a satisfaction guarantee.





The company's structure comprises specialized teams:

Credit Repair Team : Certified and trained in laws governing credit repair, this team has processed over 310,000 unique credit reports, ensuring clients' rights are upheld.

: Certified and trained in laws governing credit repair, this team has processed over 310,000 unique credit reports, ensuring clients' rights are upheld. Score Analysis Team : Focused on understanding the nuances of credit scoring, they provide insights into debt-to-income ratios, credit type ratios, and scoring models to drive score improvements.

: Focused on understanding the nuances of credit scoring, they provide insights into debt-to-income ratios, credit type ratios, and scoring models to drive score improvements. Support Team : Dedicated to treating clients with personalized care, ensuring that individuals are more than just numbers.

: Dedicated to treating clients with personalized care, ensuring that individuals are more than just numbers. Sales Team : Emphasizing a non-salesy approach, they guide clients through the credit repair process with transparency and support.

: Emphasizing a non-salesy approach, they guide clients through the credit repair process with transparency and support. Executive Team : Steering the company's mission, they combine a passion for helping people with strategic oversight.

: Steering the company's mission, they combine a passion for helping people with strategic oversight. Tech Team : Committed to data security, they implement measures like 2048-bit encryption and PCI compliance to protect client information.

: Committed to data security, they implement measures like 2048-bit encryption and PCI compliance to protect client information. Marketing Team : Responsible for outreach efforts that connect the company with those in need of credit repair services.

: Responsible for outreach efforts that connect the company with those in need of credit repair services. Credit Partners: An independent sales force catering to affiliate needs, expanding the company's reach .

This comprehensive team structure ensures that clients receive specialized attention at every stage of their credit repair journey, reflecting The Credit People's dedication to delivering impactful results and exceptional service

How The Credit People Help Fix Your Credit – Step-by-Step Process

The process of fixing credit with The Credit People is structured yet simple—designed for efficiency and transparency. Here’s how it unfolds:

Step 1: Credit Report Access

Once enrolled, The Credit People pulls your reports from all three major bureaus. They offer a free initial consultation and provide clients with full access to their credit profile via a secure online dashboard.

Step 2: Analysis of Negative Items

Their credit team carefully reviews all reports to identify any harmful, incorrect, or questionable items. These can include late payments, charge-offs, repossessions, medical bills, or accounts not belonging to the client.

Step 3: Dispute Strategy

For each problematic item, they draft customized dispute letters tailored to the legal guidelines of the FCRA. These letters are sent directly to the reporting bureaus and creditors, initiating the correction process.

Step 4: Follow-Up and Escalation

Each dispute is tracked, and follow-ups are made within the legal response window (typically 30–45 days). If a bureau or creditor fails to respond properly or leaves an error uncorrected, additional steps are taken.

Step 5: Ongoing Monitoring

Clients can log into their dashboard anytime to check score changes, see dispute status updates, and review new credit activity. The dashboard also includes helpful insights and credit education tailored to each user’s financial goals.

This step-by-step process relieves clients from the confusion and frustration of managing disputes independently. And by focusing on both immediate fixes and long-term score growth, The Credit People help deliver more sustainable financial confidence.

Key Features & Services Offered by The Credit People

The Credit People offers a range of tools and services designed to not only correct credit issues but also to support long-term improvement. Their platform combines personalized service with practical digital tools, making it easier for clients to engage with and understand their financial progress.

✅ 3-Bureau Credit Report Access

Upon signup, users receive access to their credit reports from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. This full visibility ensures all negative entries across the credit spectrum are accounted for and targeted during dispute cycles.

✅ Unlimited Disputes

Unlike some competitors that cap the number of items per cycle, The Credit People allows for unlimited disputes. Whether you have five or fifty incorrect entries, the team works on your behalf to challenge each one accordingly.

✅ Score Tracking

Clients can log in to view ongoing changes to their credit scores. Updates reflect progress from cleared disputes and new positive activity, offering a transparent look at how your profile is evolving.

✅ Credit Dashboard

The user portal is intuitive and accessible, even for those unfamiliar with credit repair. It includes progress timelines, educational materials, and alerts on any activity reported by the bureaus.

✅ Budgeting & Credit Tips

In addition to direct dispute work, The Credit People offers credit education and budgeting support. These insights are delivered through your dashboard to help build smarter spending habits, reduce debt, and keep utilization low.

Plan Options & Pricing: What You Get for Your Money

The Credit People offers three distinct pricing plans to cater to various needs and budgets:

Standard Plan – $99 per month

This pay-as-you-go option provides flexibility without a long-term commitment. It includes:

Access to all three credit reports and scores

Unlimited disputes with credit bureaus

Monthly updates on credit reports and scores

Creditor interventions for additional assistance

Escalated disputes and validations when necessary

24/7 online account access to monitor progress

Live customer support via phone, chat, and email

An unbeatable satisfaction guarantee

Clients can cancel at any time without penalties, and if unsatisfied, they are eligible for a refund of the last month's payment.

Premium Plan – $119 per month

Designed for those seeking the most comprehensive service, the Premium Plan includes all features of the Standard Plan, plus:

Advanced credit repair strategies

Enhanced creditor interventions

Priority support and faster response times

This plan is ideal for individuals with more complex credit issues requiring additional attention.

Premium Flat-Rate Plan – $599 for 6 months

For clients preferring a one-time payment, this plan offers six months of comprehensive service without recurring monthly fees . It encompasses all features of the Premium Plan, providing:

Cost savings over the monthly plans

Continuous service for half a year

Full access to all tools and support

This option is perfect for those committed to a longer-term credit improvement strategy.

All plans are backed by The Credit People's satisfaction guarantee, ensuring clients receive value and results from their investment.

Disclaimer: Results from credit repair services may vary based on individual credit profiles and credit bureau responses. Always conduct your own due diligence before enrolling in any credit improvement program.

The Credit People Real Reviews – Customer Testimonials

Alicia D., Atlanta, GA

“I signed up after being denied for a home loan. Within 60 days, two collections and a charge-off were gone. I didn’t expect results so soon. The dashboard is easy to use, and customer service responds quickly.”

Marcus T., Detroit, MI

“I had no idea how credit worked before this. They walked me through every step. My score jumped 92 points in four months, and I finally got approved for a decent car loan.”

Jennifer K., San Diego, CA

“I used other credit services before, but they were expensive and slow. The Credit People actually delivered. Transparent, helpful, and affordable. Highly recommend.”

Luis R., Denver, CO

“I chose the flat-rate plan because I didn’t want to deal with ongoing bills. I saw results in month three and am continuing to track my progress. Worth every dollar.”

These stories reflect a common theme: results paired with clear communication. The Credit People don’t promise miracles—they deliver steady improvements backed by real work and support.





Pros & Cons of The Credit People

Advantages

Transparent, budget-friendly pricing

Unlimited disputes included

User-friendly online dashboard

Choice of billing model (monthly or 6-month plan)

Long-standing reputation in the credit repair field

Educational tools for long-term growth

Considerations

No mobile app (desktop-only portal)

Not available in every U.S. state

Results depend on each individual’s report and item complexity

Overall, the benefits outweigh the drawbacks, particularly for consumers seeking straightforward, no-nonsense credit repair that doesn't rely on legal jargon or overly complicated systems.

The Credit People vs. Other Credit Repair Services (Comparison)

With several companies offering credit repair today, how does The Credit People stack up against popular competitors?

The Credit People vs. Lexington Law

Lexington Law uses a legal-based model with attorneys involved in dispute processing. While this can appeal to those facing complex issues, it often comes with higher monthly costs. The Credit People, on the other hand, uses a practical credit specialist approach—more affordable and equally effective for most standard cases.

The Credit People vs. CreditRepair.com

CreditRepair.com is known for a slick interface and heavy marketing, but users sometimes report slower communication and limited updates. The Credit People focuses more on results and clarity, with real-time progress tracking and fewer upsells.

The Credit People vs. Sky Blue Credit

Sky Blue is another flat-rate option, but it limits disputes to a fixed number per cycle. The Credit People offers unlimited disputes, making it better for users with multiple report errors or collections to address.

The Credit People vs. The Credit Pros

The Credit Pros emphasize mobile tools and AI-driven dashboards. While tech-savvy, they come at a higher cost. The Credit People provides similar outcomes with a more budget-conscious structure, ideal for users focused on value and transparency.

With competitive pricing, unlimited disputes, and a track record of customer satisfaction, The Credit People holds its own—and often outperforms—in this crowded space.

How Fast Can You See Results? What to Expect

Credit repair is a process that requires time and patience. With The Credit People, clients often begin to see initial changes within 30 to 60 days. However, the timeline for noticeable improvements can vary based on individual credit histories and the complexity of the issues being addressed.

The company initiates the dispute process promptly after enrollment, targeting inaccuracies across all three major credit bureaus. While some clients experience score increases in the first few months, others may require a longer duration to achieve significant results. It's important to understand that credit repair is not an overnight fix; consistent effort and adherence to recommended financial practices are key to long-term success.

The Credit People Online Portal & Dashboard Tools

The Credit People provides clients with a user-friendly online portal designed to offer transparency and real-time updates on the credit repair process. Through this dashboard, clients can:

Monitor the status of disputes and removals.

Access updated credit reports and scores from all three bureaus.

Receive personalized tips and educational resources to support credit improvement efforts.

The portal is accessible 24/7, allowing clients to stay informed and engaged throughout their credit repair journey. While The Credit People does not currently offer a mobile app, the online dashboard is optimized for use on various devices, ensuring convenience and ease of access.

Credit Score Boosting Tips You Can Use Alongside Their Service

Enhancing your credit score involves more than just removing inaccuracies; it requires proactive financial habits. Here are some strategies to complement The Credit People's services:

Timely Payments : Consistently paying bills on time is crucial, as payment history significantly impacts credit scores.

: Consistently paying bills on time is crucial, as payment history significantly impacts credit scores. Credit Utilization : Aim to keep credit card balances below 30% of the available limit to demonstrate responsible credit usage.

: Aim to keep credit card balances below 30% of the available limit to demonstrate responsible credit usage. Avoid New Debt : Limit the number of new credit applications, as multiple inquiries can negatively affect your score.

: Limit the number of new credit applications, as multiple inquiries can negatively affect your score. Diversify Credit Mix : Having a mix of credit types (e.g., installment loans and revolving credit) can positively influence your score.

: Having a mix of credit types (e.g., installment loans and revolving credit) can positively influence your score. Regular Monitoring: Stay informed about your credit status by regularly reviewing your credit reports and scores.

Implementing these practices alongside professional credit repair efforts can lead to more substantial and lasting improvements in your credit health.

Ideal Candidates: Who Should Use The Credit People?

The Credit People's services are tailored to individuals seeking to address credit report inaccuracies and improve their financial standing. Ideal candidates include:

Individuals with Report Errors : Those who have identified inaccuracies or outdated information on their credit reports.

: Those who have identified inaccuracies or outdated information on their credit reports. Credit Rebuilders : Individuals aiming to recover from past financial challenges, such as late payments or defaults.

: Individuals aiming to recover from past financial challenges, such as late payments or defaults. Prospective Borrowers : People preparing for significant financial commitments, like applying for a mortgage or auto loan, who need to enhance their credit profiles.

: People preparing for significant financial commitments, like applying for a mortgage or auto loan, who need to enhance their credit profiles. Time-Constrained Individuals: Those who prefer to have professionals manage the credit dispute process on their behalf.

It's important to note that while The Credit People can assist with disputing inaccuracies, they cannot remove legitimate negative information from credit reports. Therefore, individuals with accurate but unfavorable credit histories may need to focus on building positive credit behaviors over time.

The Credit People & Identity Theft Recovery Support

Identity theft can have a devastating impact on one's credit. The Credit People offers support to clients dealing with the aftermath of identity theft by:

Identifying Fraudulent Accounts : Reviewing credit reports to pinpoint unauthorized accounts or inquiries.

: Reviewing credit reports to pinpoint unauthorized accounts or inquiries. Disputing Inaccuracies : Initiating disputes to remove fraudulent information from credit reports.

: Initiating disputes to remove fraudulent information from credit reports. Providing Guidance: Offering advice on steps to take, such as placing fraud alerts or credit freezes, to protect against further unauthorized activity.

While The Credit People does not offer dedicated identity theft protection services, their expertise in credit repair can be instrumental in rectifying credit report issues resulting from identity theft.

The Credit People in the Media – Credibility Signals

Over the years, The Credit People has garnered attention from various media outlets, highlighting their role in the credit repair industry. They have been featured in publications such as:

Money.com : Discussing their straightforward pricing and satisfaction guarantee.

: Discussing their straightforward pricing and satisfaction guarantee. CreditDonkey: Highlighting their services and comparing them to other credit repair companies.

These mentions underscore The Credit People's commitment to providing accessible and transparent credit repair services. Their long-standing presence in the industry further reinforces their credibility and dedication to helping clients improve their financial health.

FAQs: The Credit People & Credit Repair Services

Q: Is The Credit People a legitimate company?

A: Yes, The Credit People is a legitimate credit repair company with over two decades of experience in the industry.

Q: How does the satisfaction guarantee work?

A: If you're not satisfied with the service, you can cancel at any time and receive a refund for the current month's fee, as well as the previous month's cost.

Q: Can The Credit People remove accurate negative information?

A: No, they can only dispute and attempt to remove inaccurate, outdated, or unverifiable information from your credit reports.

Q: How long does the credit repair process take?

A: While some clients see improvements within 30 to 60 days, the duration varies based on individual credit situations.

Q: Do they offer identity theft protection services?

A: While they assist in disputing fraudulent accounts resulting from identity theft, they do not provide dedicated identity theft protection services.

Q: Is there a mobile app available?

A: Currently, The Credit People does not offer a mobile app, but their online dashboard is accessible via various devices.

Getting Started with The Credit People – Step-by-Step Sign-Up

Embarking on your credit repair journey with The Credit People is straightforward:

Visit the Website: Go to thecreditpeople.com and click on "Get Started." Choose a Plan: Select the plan that best suits your needs—Standard, Premium, or Premium Flat Rate. Provide Information: Fill out the required personal and payment information. Pay the Setup Fee: A one-time $19 setup fee is required to initiate the service. Access Your Dashboard: Once enrolled, you'll receive access to your personalized online dashboard to monitor progress and updates. Begin the Process: The Credit People will start reviewing your credit reports and initiating disputes on your behalf.

Their customer support team is available to assist you throughout the process, ensuring a smooth and informed experience.

Final Verdict: Is The Credit People the Best Credit Fix Option in 2025?

The Credit People offers a transparent and affordable approach to credit repair, making them a viable option for individuals seeking to improve their credit profiles. Their services are particularly beneficial for those with inaccuracies on their credit reports or those looking for professional assistance in navigating the dispute process.

While they may not offer extensive add-on services like some competitors, their focus on core credit repair functions, coupled with a satisfaction guarantee, provides value and peace of mind. As with any credit repair service, results can vary, and it's essential to maintain realistic expectations and commit to responsible financial habits alongside professional assistance.

Company: TheCreditPeople

Address: 6975 S Union Park

Avenue Suite 600

Cottonwood Heights,

UT 84047

Phone: 877-797-2975

Questions: questions@thecreditpeople.com



https://www.thecreditpeople.com/



