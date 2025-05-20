Klean Industries Partners with AmmPower Corp to Develop Applications for Containerized Ammonia Plants

Klean Industries and AmmPower aim to develop new applications for AMM’s fully containerized ammonia production technologies for projects in North America.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klean Industries Inc. ("Klean"), a leading equipment manufacturer with a strong portfolio of intellectual property and expertise in recovering clean energy and resources from waste , is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with AmmPower Corp. ("AMM"), listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: AMMP), (OTCQB: AMMPF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 601A). AMM is a leader in innovative, distributed ammonia production technologies. This agreement aims to develop new applications for AMM’s fully containerized ammonia production technologies, which will enable renewable and distributed ammonia solutions for projects in North America that utilize green ammonia as an alternative fuel. The relationship with AMM will further enable Klean and its partners to deploy green fuel facilities that produce, store, and distribute these derivatives for use as a carbon-free fuel and a carrier of hydrogen energy.AmmPower Corp. is well-regarded for its extensive experience in the development, design, and production of IAMM ammonia production units. These units leverage the proven Haber-Bosch process, successful sub-scale demonstrations, AmmPower’s patented reactor technology, and experienced manufacturing know-how. The unit combines renewable energy and nitrogen from the air to synthesize green ammonia (NH₃). Modular, scalable, and unitized, the IAMM unit makes small-scale green ammonia production feasible. Each IAMM unit can produce up to 4 metric tons of high-purity anhydrous ammonia per day, making it ideal for farms, cooperatives, and industrial applications.“Over the last three years, Klean has continued to expand its partnership network by establishing a consortium of key technology partners that can enable new pathways to creating circular solutions within the mobility sector. These partners complement each other to help facilitate the adoption of green alternative fuels and energy at scale. We are proud to be working with these leaders in technological innovation, like AmmPower, who share the same vision for creating long-term, sustainable outcomes,” said Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc.“AmmPower is pleased to be working with Klean Industries to develop new applications for its IAMM technology. This initiative supports AmmPower’s commitment to enabling the production of multi-use green ammonia near the end user, while ensuring economic feasibility,” commented Dr. Gary Benninger, AmmPower's CEO.About AmmPowerAmmPower is a clean energy company focused on producing green ammonia for use as a green fertilizer, a green fuel, and a green energy transport medium. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, with a research and manufacturing facility in Southeast Michigan. The Company is actively pursuing applications for its innovative Independent Ammonia Making Machine (IAMM), which has the capability of producing green ammonia near the end user. The Company is also developing proprietary technologies to produce green hydrogen at scale, including investigating unique catalytic reactions to reduce costs and capitalize on carbon credits in the renewable energy space. AmmPower is currently completing its first IAMM commercial unit to create green hydrogen feedstock for fertilizer for the agricultural industry. For further information, please visit: www.ammpower.com / www.iamm.green.Ammpower Corporation5 Hazelton Avenue, Suite 400,Toronto, Ontario, M5R 2E1(T) +1.734.335.8126(C) +1.573.587.3686(E) marketing@ammpower.comAbout Klean IndustriesKlean Industries ("Klean") provides the best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts boasts decades of experience in designing, engineering, and manufacturing high-quality equipment that converts waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services are the result of a combined knowledge of designing recycling, resource recovery, waste management, and power generation projects. Our global project management expertise safeguards timelines and budgets, enabling projects to be delivered quickly and at lower costs.Klean utilizes proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce high-quality fuels, recovered Carbon Blacks ("rCB"), and green hydrogen from various feedstocks. Our expertise and skill provide a specialization in building projects that utilize advanced thermal technologies, such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization, which convert end-of-life tires, waste plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new cleantech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. Klean Industries is the link between the low-carbon, circular economy and the goal of zero waste being sent to landfills.CORPORATE HEADQUARTERSKlean Industries Inc.Suite 2500 - 700 W. Georgia St.,Vancouver, BC,Canada, V7Y1B3(T) +1.604.637.9609(T) +1.866.302.5928(F) +1.604.637.9609(E) sales(@)kleanindustries.com

