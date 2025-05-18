Hip Hop Star Sparky D and Entrepreneur Tina Greenlee Appear on 'This Is My Story' on Apple TV and VTV Television Network

Lee Michaels

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hip Hop Pioneer Sparky D and Entrepreneur Tina Greenlee appeared as guests on "This Is My Story" hosted by iHeartRadio’s own Lee Michaels. This special episode of "This Is My Story" aired on Roku TV, Roku Pro Series TV, Amazon Fire, HiSense, Vidaa TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and all digital devices. and the VTV Television Network.The show featured exclusive interviews with two inspiring women: Hip Hop legend Sparky D, one of the first female battle rappers to break barriers in the genre, and Tina Greenlee, a dynamic entrepreneur and founder of Health is Wealth Activewear. Together, Sparky D and Greenlee share personal stories of resilience, reinvention, and purpose."We celebrate 'This Is My Story' as it represents outstanding programming with a great host, Mr. Lee Michaels. This show is compelling as it gives its audience a front-row seat to real conversations that celebrate strength and transformation. Sparky D and Tina Greenlee are powerful women of excellence whose compelling stories deserve to be heard, " says Jerry Adams, President of VTV Television Network."This Is My Story" is dedicated to highlighting stories that inspire, challenge, and elevate the nation and the world. Today's show featuring Sparky D and Tina Greenlee is now streaming on VOD on VTV Television Network. Watch this special episode of the show on Video-On-Demand on VTV Television Network.Visit: www.vtvtelevision.com

