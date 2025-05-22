Dylan Glinsky Is Spreading Joy One Cake at a Time With 'Caring Cakes' Initiative

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High school junior Dylan Glinsky is bringing joy to underserved communities through her initiative, Caring Cakes. Her project delivers handmade baked goods with uplifting messages to those who may not have the opportunity to celebrate milestones, delivering moments of joy to those who need it most.

Inspired by a childhood spent baking with her grandfather, Glinsky found that the simple act of sharing a dessert could forge meaningful connections. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she launched her first baking business, Dylan’s Desserts. Last year, she expanded her vision with Caring Cakes, an initiative grounded in the belief that a thoughtful gesture can make a lasting impact.

“Baking has always been a way for me to connect with others,” shared Glinsky. “My goal is simple: to remind everyone that every small act of kindness, like baking a cake, can make a big difference and brighten someone's day.”

Since launching Caring Cakes, Glinsky has delivered hundreds of baked goods to individuals in homeless shelters, cancer awareness organizations, and community fundraisers. Each month, she bakes cakes for birthday celebrations at The Caring Place, a homeless shelter in Miami, where she also volunteers and builds connections with residents. Every dessert is made with intention, often personalized with the recipient’s name or favorite flavor, to remind recipients they matter and deserve to be celebrated.

Her work extends beyond shelters. She baked 110 cupcakes for her school’s dance marathon, helping raise more than $30,000 for Nicklaus Children's Hospital, and prepared 60 cake jars for a Colorectal Cancer Awareness event. She also raised $365 to sponsor a child’s tuition and school supplies in Bali through Education Rocks.

This summer, Glinsky will bring Caring Cakes on the road to Pennsylvania, where she’ll work as a camp counselor. She plans to bake cupcakes with campers to deliver to residents at a local assisted living facility, continuing her mission to connect people through kindness, one cake at a time.

“Caring Cakes is more than a project,” Dylan said. “It’s a reflection of everything I’ve learned about kindness, connection, and the joy of giving back.”

About Dylan Glinsky

Dylan Glinsky is a junior at American Heritage in Delray Beach, FL. A passionate baker since age six, she blends creativity, leadership, and service in every aspect of her life. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the Varsity Tennis team, and serves as Vice President of School Service & Citizenship Development in Student Government as well as Vice President of Fundraising for the Inter-Club Council. Glinsky aspires to attend medical school, where she hopes to continue her mission of bringing care and connection to those who need it most.

