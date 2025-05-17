ThinkCareBelieve: Week 17 of America & Trump Administration 2.0

Washington, DC, May 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Link to ThinkCareBelieve's Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/05/16/week-17-of-america-trump-administration-2-0/





ThinkCareBelieve has published an article all about Week 17 of America under President Trump's leadership. Week 17 has been an incredible triumph. ThinkCareBelieve's article covers President Trump's signed Executive Order on Big Pharma will save Americans who are going broke and cannot afford the medications or the treatment they need to live. This is life saving and this is a strong, compassionate use of power. The article also covers the passing of the 1BBB (One Big Beautiful Bill) that will give Americans amazing tax benefits. Republicans (and Democrats) need to get behind this and push it for the benefit of all Americans. It covers the progress in slashing costly fees and red tape in regulations for all Americans.

Trade Deals were huge this week- the article shows major progress with China this week, marking a bright first step in building strong, positive working relationships which will become lasting partnerships in the future. The article also covers President Trump's legendary trip to the Middle East resulted in fantastic solid promise for America's future, and future of The World. Signed Agreements between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE amount to multiple Trillions being invested in America's infrastructure and work force. The article shows the Love that was expressed between the three countries and President Trump, and the incredible honor and respect shown to him is a testament to strong friendships that can only benefit all parties. As President Trump wrote in UAE's book: “Great unity, great faith, incredible people, with a tremendous leader who is a friend of mine.” The article has a video message from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick explaining how Americans' skills will be upgraded and their lives will be incredibly improved due to these accelerated jobs with all the new investments in American manufacturing. The golden future for America under President Trump has just gotten much brighter!

The article covers more progress toward dismantling child trafficking networks and the arrest and capture of child predators and criminal illegal alien gang and cartel members and their deportation as upheld by the Supreme Court. The article showcases how the operation to find and rescue trafficked and abused children is just getting started, it will get more and more serious and is not stopping. The FBI's Operation Restoring Justice and the DOJ's Operation Take Back America are working hand in hand. The article has tips on contacting Representatives to advocate for the children being trafficked by illegal immigrant gang and cartel members, and how they are being overlooked through distractive arguments over due process and criminals' rights.

Epic Progress by the Trump Administration 05172025

America is more safe.

Crime rates are dropping.

Inflation is going down to 2.3%.

Bringing Americans home.

Job numbers are great, even with govt downsizing.

Pay is up. Soon taxes will be significantly decreased.

Much work is being done to improve health- toxic food dyes are being eliminated.

Studies on autism and vaccines being done using the gold-standard of science.

Talks to significantly improve trade with China

Last hostage returned from Hamas

Ended/prevented war between India and Pakistan

UK/US landmark trade deal

Significant income coming in from tariffs

DOGE has cut $160 Billion off new National Debt

National Debt has slowed by 93%

The U.S. dollar is up (DXY)

Signed U.S. Ukraine Minerals deal

Houthis ceasefire

Historic partnership agreements signed between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE bringing 3.2 Trillion dollars of investments to the U.S.

This is added to the $10 Trillion already promised to America

President Trump was awarded the Order of Zayed, the United Arab Emirates' highest civilian honor, by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

DHS and ICE reopen VOICE Office to help victims of immigrant crime

Signed Executive Order to significantly reduce prescription drug pricing and curb the practice of price gouging Americans over other countries



President Trump honors our police with National Police Week





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

