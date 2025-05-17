Submit Release
News Search

There were 410 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,674 in the last 365 days.

FDA clears first blood test for detecting Alzheimer’s

The Food and Drug Administration May 16 announced it cleared the first blood test to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease. The test, created by Fujirebio Diagnostics, only requires a blood draw, making it less invasive and easier for patients to access, the agency said. The test measures two proteins in the blood, pTau217 and β-amyloid 1-42, and calculates the numerical ratio between them. The ratio is correlated to the presence or absence of amyloid plaques in the patient’s brain — an indicator of Alzheimer’s. The blood test reduces the need for a positron emission tomography scan. 
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FDA clears first blood test for detecting Alzheimer’s

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more