Artificio Launches AI-Powered Automation Tool to Instantly Create Income Summary Sheets for Mortgage Underwriting
IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificio, a leader in intelligent document automation, proudly announces the release of its new AI-powered Automation Tool for Income Summary Creation, designed to transform mortgage processing by delivering accurate, underwriter-ready income summaries in minutes.
Built on Artificio’s advanced Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) platform and powered by AI agents, this new tool automates the classification, extraction, validation, and summarization of income documents—significantly reducing time spent on manual data entry and income analysis.
This breakthrough enhancement is now available to all Artificio users, including mortgage lenders, brokers, and underwriters who manage high volumes of income verification and documentation during the loan approval process.
“With the launch of our Income Summary Automation Tool, we’re making it easier than ever for mortgage professionals to move quickly and confidently through the income analysis process,” said Lal Singh, CEO and Founder of Artificio. “Our AI agents work tirelessly to eliminate bottlenecks, reduce risk, and accelerate the journey from application to approval.”
Lenders now trust Artificio’s loan processing automation solution to handle high-volume mortgage-income-verification, reducing errors and turnaround times.
Simplifying the Most Time-Consuming Step in Mortgage Processing
Income verification is one of the most resource-intensive steps in mortgage underwriting. Borrowers often submit a mix of documents including pay stubs, W-2s, 1099s, tax returns, and bank statements. Manually sorting through these documents and calculating monthly or annual income introduces delays, errors, and compliance risk.
Artificio’s new tool addresses this challenge head-on by automating the entire process. Within minutes, lenders and brokers can upload income documents, and the platform will generate a clean, consistent Income Summary Sheet that can be used directly by underwriters—saving hours of manual work.
Key Features:
• Automated Document Classification
AI algorithms instantly detect and classify income-related documents—no matter the format, layout, or source.
• Intelligent Data Extraction
Using machine learning and pattern recognition, the system pulls out key income values, employer info, deductions, YTD earnings, and more.
• Underwriter-Ready Income Summaries
The extracted data is compiled into a standardized income summary sheet that meets underwriting guidelines and is ready for immediate review.
• Real-Time Validation & Flagging
The platform cross-references extracted data for accuracy and consistency and flags any missing or inconsistent entries for review.
• Seamless Workflow Integration
The tool works directly within the Artificio platform and can also integrate with popular Loan Origination Systems (LOS), allowing teams to remain within their preferred workflow.
• API for Mortgage Document Processing
Integrate Artificio’s capabilities directly into your LOS or platform with robust APIs for seamless, real-time automation.
• Automated Email & SMS Communication
Keep borrowers and lenders informed with real-time status updates and reminders through built-in email and SMS notifications and personalized messages.
Why It Matters
This launch marks a significant milestone in Artificio’s mission to eliminate manual work from document-heavy industries. Mortgage professionals now have a way to accelerate processing, improve compliance, and scale operations without increasing overhead.
Early adopters of the feature have reported:
• 70–80% faster document processing
• Drastic reduction in human error
• Improved borrower satisfaction from quicker approvals
• Less back-and-forth between processors and underwriters
“It’s like having a digital analyst on your team 24/7,” said one mortgage operations manager who piloted the feature. “We now go from document upload to summary generation in minutes, and our underwriters love the standardized format.”
How to Freely Access and Test the Tool
The Income Summary Automation Tool is now live and available to all Artificio customers. Users can access it directly through the Artificio website link even without creating the account at following link:
https://artificio.ai/tools/mortgage
For new users, Artificio offers a free trial and live demo sessions to help onboard teams quickly.
About Artificio
Artificio is an AI-driven automation platform built to eliminate manual data entry, streamline document processing, and bring digital intelligence to enterprise workflows. From intelligent document processing and form creation to data validation and PDF generation, Artificio empowers teams with no-code tools to achieve operational excellence. With clients across financial services, healthcare, logistics, and legal industries, Artificio is leading the future of cognitive business automation backed by AI Agents.
Automate workflows and documents processing for mortgage lending businesses
Legal Disclaimer:
