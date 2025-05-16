The Arctic This Week Take Five: Week of 12 May, 2025

The Kingdom of Denmark Takes Over the Arctic Council Chairship

As reported by The Barents Observer on May 12, Norway has handed over the two-year rotating chairship of the Arctic Council to the Kingdom of Denmark, which comprises Denmark, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands. Greenland’s foreign minister, Vivian Motzfeldt, will serve as the chair of the Council. The Kingdom has identified five major priority areas that it will focus on during its chairship: Indigenous Peoples and Communities in the Arctic, Sustainable Economic Development and Energy Transition Solutions, Oceans, Arctic Climate Change, and Biodiversity. (The Barents Observer)

Take 1: The transfer of the Arctic Council chairship to the Kingdom of Denmark highlights the continued cooperation in the Council, despite serious challenges to the organization in the last few years. In 2022, the Arctic Council was suspended after the seven other Arctic states paused their engagement following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Under the Norwegian chairship, working groups were able to resume their activities in 2024, but official meetings at the diplomatic level remain hindered. More recently, President Trump’s remarks about acquiring Greenland have also strained relations in the institution. Nevertheless, the smooth rotation of the chairship signals that all of the Arctic states remain committed to supporting the Arctic Council and that the need to jointly address the critical challenges of the Arctic outweighs geopolitical concerns. Through its working group projects, monitoring activities, and scientific assessments, the Arctic Council has a vital role in protecting the Arctic ecosystem and supporting the region’s inhabitants. Moreover, with the breakdown of many other regional forums for cooperation, the Arctic Council’s work in tackling the numerous human, social, and environmental issues in the region has only become more important. As the Kingdom of Denmark begins its chairship, it should build on Norway’s progress on restoring the activities of the Arctic Council and further strengthen the capacity of the organization to more effectively respond to the region’s challenges. (BBC News, High North News, The Arctic Council)

New Study Projects Greater Access to Arctic Fishing Waters

As reported by Phys.org on May 13, new research published in Fisheries Oceanography has found that decreasing ice coverage due to climate change will open new opportunities for fishing off the west coast of Greenland. Using machine learning, the study projected that suitable fishing waters in the region will increase by 6.2% by the 2040s and 11.4% by the 2090s. The researchers also warn that increased fishing poses risks to the region’s ecosystem, and further research is needed to understand the impact of these pressures on sustainability. (Phys.org)

Take 2: Fishing in the Arctic is an increasingly important topic for regional governance, particularly as the region rapidly transforms due to climate change. Although commercial fishing in many parts of the Arctic remains difficult due to inaccessibility, receding sea ice is set to open new areas that are suitable for fishing. Moreover, with multiple fish stocks worldwide currently threatened by overfishing and climate change, demand for seafood commodities will likely increase, further incentivizing fishing in the region. While fishing in the Arctic high seas is currently prohibited under the Central Arctic Ocean Fisheries Agreement, the moratorium is only in force until 2037, and several countries have already begun exploring the potential of developing new fisheries after the agreement expires. Despite these possible opportunities, fisheries in the Arctic also face significant risks. Many Arctic marine species are highly sensitive to ecological shifts, and several existing fisheries, such as snow crab, have already collapsed due to warming Arctic conditions. Expanding commercial fishing to new areas in the Arctic would likely place additional pressures on these already vulnerable fish stocks. Therefore, as declining sea ice coverage exposes new waters for fishing, countries should carefully consider the warnings about overfishing emphasized in the new research and proactively prioritize sustainable fisheries management throughout the entire region to preserve the Arctic’s vital marine ecosystem. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, RAND Corporation, The Arctic Institute, World Wildlife Fund)

US Intensifies Activities Toward Greenland

As reported by High North News on May 12, the US government has engaged in several new actions related to Greenland. The administration has instructed US intelligence agencies to expand their activities toward the island to improve US knowledge, particularly on the population’s stance on independence and Greenland’s geopolitical importance. Additionally, the Pentagon is considering moving Greenland from the jurisdiction of the US European Command to the US Northern Command, the military command responsible for homeland defense. US officials have also been discussing the potential for the territory to enter into a Compact of Free Association with the US. (High North News)

Take 3: The new actions related to Greenland signal an intensification of the US’ efforts to gain control of the territory. These measures continue to be inappropriate and disrespectful. The directive to enhance intelligence gathering on the island and discussions of pulling Greenland under US influence through a Compact of Free Association are likely to be viewed as unacceptable intrusions into Greenland’s affairs and have already resulted in some rebukes from the Greenlandic and Danish governments. While the proposal to move Greenland into the US Northern Command is more symbolic by conceptually separating Greenland from its association with Denmark and Europe, it also reiterates the administration’s position that the island is essential for US national security. These actions suggest that the administration is willing to apply significant pressure on Greenland to achieve its aims regarding the island. As the administration further escalates its activities and aggressive rhetoric, it will continue to strain and damage US relations with its Arctic allies, undermining cooperation in the region. Ultimately, Greenland and its people should be respected and trusted to decide their own future without undue influence from the US. The Trump administration must stop treating Greenland as a piece of property that can be acquired, and instead approach the nation as a meaningful partner to accomplish shared goals and address joint challenges. (BBC News, The Conversation, The New York Times)

Arctic Inspiration Prize Awarded to Indigenous Midwifery Center

As reported by CBC News on May 13, an Indigenous midwifery and reproductive healthcare project in the Yukon was awarded the $1 million grand prize by the Arctic Inspiration Prize. The project, called Bibia Nàtsät Ku, will open a facility in Whitehorse for elders and midwives to provide sexual and reproductive healthcare, including birthing services and training for Indigenous students. The Arctic Inspiration Prize provides annual funds for innovative projects across the Canadian North, with this year’s awards totalling $3.7 million. (CBC News)

Take 4: The awarding of the Arctic Inspiration Prize to the Bibia Nàtsät Ku project is a major step in revitalizing Indigenous midwifery and advancing sexual and reproductive healthcare access in the Canadian North. Midwives were once central to Indigenous communities in Canada, but midwifery was largely lost due to the government’s aggressive assimilation policies and discrimination against traditional healthcare systems. Historic underinvestment in health infrastructure has also left many remote Arctic communities without access to reproductive healthcare, including birthing facilities and healthcare professionals. As a result, Indigenous women are often pressured to give birth alone in hospitals in the South, which can be hundreds of miles away. This practice, commonly known as forced birth evacuations, separates pregnant women from their families and cultural support networks for extended periods, contributing to severe stress and trauma. By opening an Indigenous midwifery center in Whitehorse, the Bibia Nàtsät Ku project will help bring birthing back to local communities and contribute to ending the dangerous practice of forced birth evacuations. The dedicated facility will ensure that birthing services are culturally safe, and by offering training for Indigenous students, the initiative also supports the long-term redevelopment of midwifery in the region. Building on the Arctic Inspiration Prize, the government and other organizations should continue to invest in culturally sensitive health care that helps reclaim traditional practices and truly supports local communities. (CBC News, Eye on the Arctic, National Council of Indigenous Midwives, The New York Times)

Nordic Defense Ministers Sign Revised NORDEFCO Agreement

As reported by High North News on May 12, the Nordic Ministers of Defense met in Rovaniemi to sign a revised memorandum of understanding for the Nordic Defense Cooperation (NORDEFCO). The updated agreement incorporates major developments in Nordic defense, particularly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At the NORDEFCO meeting, ministers also discussed the current security situation, strengthening joint defense of supply, and greater cooperation within the defense industry. NORDEFCO was established in 2009 as a cooperation structure among the Nordic countries in the area of defence. (High North News)

Take 5: The signing of the revised memorandum of understanding marks a new stage in Nordic security cooperation. In recent years, defense has become a significant area of focus for the Nordic countries, with the nations intensifying their efforts in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the growing instability in the Arctic. Although the Nordic states have a long history of defense cooperation, Finland and Sweden’s previous nonaligned status prevented full defense integration as their forces were not guaranteed to be available during a conflict, hindering the success of initiatives like NORDEFCO. However, Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO has since opened new opportunities for integration, interoperability, and even closer collaboration through NORDEFCO. For instance, the Nordic air forces developed a joint concept in 2023 to combine their air capabilities to effectively operate as one force. The Nordic countries also agreed in 2024 to establish harmonized military corridors that would allow for the smooth transportation of troops and equipment across borders. These developments, which are reflected in the revised memorandum of understanding, further deepen the close defense relationship between the Nordic states. With tensions in the High North continuing to rise, enhanced military coordination will only become more important for regional security. Therefore, the Nordic countries should continue to utilize and strengthen NORDEFCO as a key mechanism for defense collaboration. (Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Norwegian Armed Forces, The Barents Observer)