GoldHaven Clarifies Technical Disclosure

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (“GoldHaven” or the “Company”) announces that, based upon a review of the Company’s disclosure by the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”), it wishes to clarify disclosure regarding its Magno and Copecal Projects. The Company’s voluntarily filed technical reports (the “Reports”) in respect of the Magno project nor the Copecal project (each available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca) do not comply with the requirements of NI 43-101, and accordingly the Company advises readers not to rely on the Reports until such time as the Company has been able to re-file each. Further, the Company wishes to clarify that there is no mineral resource in respect of the Magno Project at this time.

Qualified Person

R.J. (Bob) Johnston, P. Geo, from Engineers & Geoscientists British Columbia, is a qualified person (as that term is defined in NI 43-101), was engaged by the Company to prepare the above-referenced technical report on the Magno Property, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed exploration of the Magno Project and the development of any potential mineral resource thereon. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include but are not limited to market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

