'Journey Through Time' is an enlightening exploration of RCIA by Laurence F. Aucella

Dive into a groundbreaking study blending history, theology, and hard data to uncover what drives and sustains adult converts in the RCIA process.

The purpose of this study was to explore variables both demographic and motivational in the examination of how these factors influence and may predict success in the completion of the RCIA process.” — excerpt from the book

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kravitz and Sons LLC is honored to be the publisher of “ Journey Through Time : The Catholic Church and Christian Initiation” by Laurence F. Aucella . This compelling work offers both long-time Catholics and curious newcomers a clear, data-driven window into the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA).“Journey Through Time” blends rigorous historical scholarship with engaging narrative. Laurence Aucella traces Christian initiation from its early Church foundations through its rediscovery at the Second Vatican Council, setting the stage for RCIA’s modern renewal. His vivid historical sketches bring to life the texts, rituals, and communities that shaped each era of the initiation process.Building on four years of fieldwork across Connecticut parishes, Aucella presents a pioneering empirical study of twenty RCIA candidates (χ² (7) = 42.8, p < .01; φ = 0.517). He examines how factors like age, vocation, and spiritual motivation predict who perseveres through catechumenate, elect, and mystagogia stages—and why some struggle to complete the journey.The final chapters translate insights into practice, offering pastors, sponsors, and parish teams clear, actionable recommendations. From refining inquiry programs to strengthening post-baptismal support, Aucella’s findings equip faith leaders to foster deeper conversion experiences and lasting community bondsLaurence F. Aucella, E.D., Ph.D., has devoted his life to God and His Holy Catholic Church while respecting all faiths. A lifelong altar server and veteran Eucharistic minister—primarily at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Waterbury—he now teaches Sunday School at Saint Anne’s Todos Los Santos Shrine in Waterbury, Connecticut. Educated in Catholic schools for twenty years, Aucella holds degrees spanning education, psychology, counseling, statistics, research, and theology, but regards his theological studies as most nourishing to his spirit.Laurence is a licensed professional counselor. He’s served public school students for over forty years and taught as an adjunct instructor since 1985. When he’s not immersed in data or doctrine, Laurence collects books, writes, walks, prays, and cheers on his favorite sports teams.Purchase “Journey Through Time: The Catholic Church and Christian Initiation” by Laurence F. AucellaLinks:• Kravitz and Sons: https://kravitzandsons.com/books/journey-through-time-the-catholic-church-and-christian-initiation-2/ • Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/journey-through-time-laurence-f-aucella/1147340959?ean=9798896392125 • Amazon: https://a.co/d/eF9qJ5N • Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Journey-Through-Time-The-Catholic-Church-and-Christian-Initiation-Paperback-9798896392125/16316155007?classType=REGULAR&from=/search

