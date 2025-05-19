KC Pet Project Announces Kate Meghji as New Chief Executive Officer

KC Pet Project is leading the way in creating a compassionate, safe community for pets and people through progressive, lifesaving programs and services, community resources, and educational opportunities. Kate Meghji has worked in animal welfare for nearly 20 years and loves teaming up with others in the industry as well as working with city leaders, social service groups, and many other partners to improve the lives of both pets and people.

Kate Meghji is a respected leader in animal welfare whose values align deeply with the mission of KC Pet Project,” — Anthony Mittan, KC Pet Project Board of Directors

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KC Pet Project has named Kate Meghji as its new Chief Executive Officer, ushering in a new era of leadership for one of the nation’s most recognized progressive animal welfare organizations. Meghji brings nearly 20 years of experience leading innovative animal services and sheltering programs nationwide.

Known for her operational expertise and compassionate, community-centered approach, Meghji most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of the Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington, D.C. Her background includes leading organizations through transformational change while maintaining a strong focus on lifesaving outcomes, financial sustainability, and inclusive community partnerships.

Throughout her career, Meghji has championed programs that increase access to care, improve shelter operations, and strengthen bonds between people and their pets. Her leadership philosophy aligns with KC Pet Project’s mission to care for pets and people through comprehensive sheltering services and animal welfare programs.

“I am honored to join KC Pet Project and excited to work alongside such a dedicated and impactful team,” said Meghji. “This organization’s national reputation for innovation and compassion is well deserved, and I look forward to building on its success to serve the animals and residents of Kansas City.”

“Kate Meghji is a respected leader in animal welfare whose values align deeply with the mission of KC Pet Project,” said Anthony Mittan, President of the KC Pet Project Board of Directors. “Her experience, strategic vision, and commitment to community-based care make her the right leader for this next chapter. We are confident she will advance the organization’s lifesaving work and strengthen its impact across Kansas City.”

KC Pet Project has become a leader in modern animal welfare, operating the KC Campus for Animal Care and providing services that include adoptions, veterinary care, lost and found pet resources, and community pet support programs. The organization’s continued growth and influence in the field make this leadership transition a significant moment for animal services in the Kansas City region.

Meghji’s appointment follows a national search and reflects a commitment to strengthening the organization’s impact, innovation, and connection to the community.

About KC Pet Project

KC Pet Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates the KC Campus for Animal Care, Kansas City, Missouri’s municipal animal shelter. Each year, the organization cares for more than 15,000 animals and facilitates pet adoptions through 14 locations across Missouri and Kansas. KC Pet Project leads progressive, community-based programs focused on pet retention, lost and found services, humane education, and pet safety initiatives such as microchipping and identification.

KC Pet Project is reimagining the role of animal services in the community—working to create a safe, compassionate environment for pets and the people who love them. Learn more at kcpetproject.org.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.