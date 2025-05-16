Royalty Pharma Completes the Acquisition of Its External Manager

NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it has successfully closed the acquisition of its external manager, RP Management, LLC (“RP Management”). The acquisition received overwhelming support from Royalty Pharma’s shareholders, with 99.9% of votes cast in favor of the transaction.

“The completion of the internalization marks an exciting new chapter for Royalty Pharma,” said Pablo Legorreta, founder and Chief Executive Officer. “It reinforces our commitment to transparency, accountability and long-term growth, while better positioning us to fund the significant capital needs and exciting innovation happening in the life sciences industry.”

This transaction represents a significant milestone in Royalty Pharma’s evolution and is expected to enhance long-term shareholder value through a simplified corporate structure, strengthened shareholder alignment, enhanced governance, significant cash savings and increased economic return on investments. The company will update its full-year 2025 guidance to reflect the internalization when it reports its second quarter 2025 financial results.

Background on the Manager

Since its founding in 1996, Royalty Pharma had operated under an external management model, relying on a separate Manager, owned by Pablo Legorreta and other members of senior management, for all operations and personnel. The company paid quarterly fees to the Manager equal to 6.5% of Portfolio Receipts and 0.25% of the value of security investments. Following the closing of the internalization transaction, Royalty Pharma is no longer externally managed, and all employees of the Manager have become employees of Royalty Pharma. Prior to 2024, Pablo Legorreta was the sole owner of the Manager. In early 2024, equity interests in the Manager were granted to 35 team members to support long-term succession planning and enhance alignment; these shares will vest over 10 years. Management (excluding Pablo Legorreta) will receive approximately 50% of the equity issued in the transaction, which will continue to vest through 2033. Pablo Legorreta agreed to have his equity vest over five years, despite no prior vesting requirement.

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly – directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex’s Trikafta, GSK’s Trelegy, Roche’s Evrysdi, Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya, Biogen’s Tysabri and Spinraza, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Novartis’ Promacta, Pfizer’s Nurtec ODT and Gilead’s Trodelvy, and 15 development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth herein does not purport to be complete or to contain all of the information you may desire. Statements contained herein are made as of the date of this document unless stated otherwise, and neither the delivery of this document at any time, nor any sale of securities, shall under any circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time after such date or that information will be updated or revised to reflect information that subsequently becomes available or changes occurring after the date hereof. This document contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that express the company’s opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. Examples include discussion of Royalty Pharma’s strategies, financing plans, growth opportunities, market growth, and plans for capital deployment, plus the benefits of the internalization transaction, including cash savings, enhanced alignment with shareholders, increased investment returns, expectations regarding management continuity, transparency and governance, and the benefits of simplification to its structure. In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “goal,” “predicts,” “project,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the company. However, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of Royalty Pharma’s performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements, including because the internalization transaction is subject to shareholder approval. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances, and other factors. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of Royalty Pharma’s control and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date hereof. Royalty Pharma does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law. For further information, please reference Royalty Pharma’s reports and documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications

+1 (212) 883-6637

ir@royaltypharma.com

