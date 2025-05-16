Submit Release
Lassonde Industries Inc. announces election of directors

ROUGEMONT, Quebec, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) (“Lassonde”) announces that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 27, 2025 were elected as directors of Lassonde. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held today at its Annual General Meeting, are set out below.

Nominees VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST
Guy Bélanger 39,576,618   99.99%   1,174   0.01%  
Denis Boudreault 39,277,470   99.24%   300,321   0.76%  
Paul Bouthillier 39,358,352   99.45%   219,439   0.55%  
Luc Doyon 39,570,864   99.98%   6,928   0.02%  
Nathalie Lassonde 38,451,778   97.15%   1,126,014   2.85%  
Pierre-Paul Lassonde 38,650,121   97.66%   927,671   2.34%  
Pierre Lessard 39,387,925   99.52%   189,867   0.48%  
Nathalie Pilon 39,528,482   99.87%   49,310   0.13%  


About Lassonde

Headquartered in Canada and with operations across North America, Lassonde Industries Inc. is a leader in the food and beverage industry in North America. The Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of national brand and private label products, including fruit juices and drinks, specialty food products, and fruit-based snacks. Lassonde also manufactures and markets cranberry sauces as well as selected wines, ciders and other alcoholic beverages. Altogether, Lassonde distributes over 3,500 unique products in approximately 200 formats across shelf-stable, chilled, and frozen categories.

The Corporation’s go-to-market strategy consists of (i) retail sales to food retailers and wholesalers such as supermarket chains, independent grocers, superstores, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and major pharmacy chains and (ii) food service sales to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools, and wholesalers serving these institutions.

Lassonde operates 19 plants located in Canada and the United States through the expertise of over 2,900 full-time equivalent employees. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.

Information:

Investor contact
Éric Gemme
Chief Financial Officer
Lassonde Industries Inc.
450-469-4926, extension 10456

Media contact
Isabelle Nadeau
Director, Corporate Communications
Lassonde Industries Inc.
450-469-4926, extension 10167

