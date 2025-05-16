Washington Never Talked About It—But a $150 Trillion U.S. Asset May Now Be the Center of Trump’s New Energy Push, Says Former CIA Insider

After a Major Supreme Court Shift, One of America’s Greatest Untapped Resources Is Finally Entering the Conversation

WASHINGTON, D.C. , May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ask most Americans where the next breakthrough in energy relief will come from, and you’ll likely hear the same tired answers: OPEC deals, tax rebates, fuel economy tweaks.

But former CIA advisor Jim Rickards says the real answer was never in plain view — because it was buried. Legally, politically, and physically.

“It’s been there the whole time,” Rickards says. “Mapped. Measured. Ignored.”

He’s talking about what could be a $150 trillion U.S. strategic asset — one that Rickards believes is now at the center of Trump’s quietly unfolding plan to bring gas prices back to levels we haven’t seen since the ’90s.

THE LEGAL DOMINO THAT STARTED IT ALL

In 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Chevron Doctrine — a long-standing precedent that let federal agencies broadly interpret the laws they enforced.

To most, it was a footnote in legal news.

To Rickards, it was the start of something big.

“Chevron was the lock. This ruling was the key,” he explains. “It put power back into the courts — and potentially back into the hands of people who want to use these resources, not just regulate them.”

AN ASSET BURIED UNDER RULES, NOT SOIL

Rickards is referring to vast reserves of copper, lithium, silver, and rare earths sitting under federally controlled land — stretching from the Western states to Alaska.

These materials are essential to electric vehicles, advanced manufacturing, defense tech, and energy delivery infrastructure.

“It’s not just minerals,” he says. “It’s leverage. And it’s national security. And it could change everything from oil prices to how we fund the next American industrial wave.”

Market estimates place the total potential value at $150 trillion.

TRUMP’S PLAN TO FLIP THE ENERGY EQUATION

Rickards says President Trump’s recent executive orders hint at a coordinated plan to reopen access to these federal reserves — now that the legal climate allows it.

And while oil companies may resist, Rickards believes there’s little they can do if courts — and the public — are aligned against them.

“We’re not talking about a bailout. We’re talking about a breakthrough,” Rickards notes. “And that’s why this could actually work.”

WHY THIS TIME IS DIFFERENT

For decades, politicians have promised energy relief and delivered little. Rickards believes this time is different because it’s not built on foreign negotiations or subsidy gimmicks — it’s built on reactivating real, domestic wealth.

“This isn’t theory. It’s physical. It’s mapped. It’s ours. And we may finally be in a position to use it,” he says.

THE INTERVIEW IS NOW PUBLIC

Rickards has just released a private video briefing revealing the full scope of this story — including the Supreme Court ruling, the hidden reserve, and what Trump may be planning next.

The interview is now available for public viewing at no cost.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a lawyer, economist, and former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. A recognized expert in economic warfare and financial intelligence, he is the author of six bestsellers including Currency Wars, The Death of Money, and Aftermath.

