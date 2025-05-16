Oatley Vigmond LLP Acclaimed in the 2025 CL Top Personal Injury Boutiques

BARRIE, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian Lawyer conducted a far-reaching analysis of the legal industry and is proud to recognize Oatley Vigmond LLP as one of the standout performers and celebrate their exemplary professional abilities and expertise Chris Sweeney, Managing Editor for Special Reports at Canadian Lawyer shared his insights on the selection process, stating, “Oatley Vigmond LLP has deservedly earned recognition as one of the foremost authorities in personal injury law . Its position reflects both the calibre of its work and the trust it continues to earn from those it represents."Canadian Lawyer’s 30+ strong Intelligence Unit compiled the final winners list after the completion of a rigorous process, canvassing the opinions of objective industry experts and collating leading-edge research. The prestigious list of honourees was then matched with the Top Personal Injury Boutiques’ precise criteria.Oatley Vigmond LLP receives this honor with pleasure and is delighted to be included among the legal industry’s top performers.“Being recognized as a Top Personal Injury Boutique is a huge honour. It is an honour achieved through years of hard work and the courage to take cases to trial. Successful people know that you don’t rest on your laurels. That is something the leaders at Oatley Vigmond preach. Getting recognition from judges, clients and your peers is one of the best motivators to work harder in the future.” Troy Lehman, PartnerAbout Oatley Vigmond LLP:Oatley Vigmond is a personal injury law firm recognized across Canada for its work with clients suffering catastrophic and life-altering injuries . Known for a compassionate, client-first approach, the firm provides comprehensive legal support and has a proven track record in achieving significant settlements and verdicts.About 2025 CL Top Personal Injury Boutiques:Earlier this year, Canadian Lawyer asked readers from across Canada to vote on personal injury firms. They were asked to rank the top firms from a preliminary list, with a chance to nominate a firm that was not on the list.To be considered in the vote, firms were required to have the majority of their business come from personal injury work. The final rankings were determined through a points system in which firms were rewarded on a sliding scale for the number of votes by ranking. The winners were categorized by geography, including the Top 10 in Ontario and the Top 5 in Western and Atlantic Canada.The quantitative results were combined with the Lexpert peer survey results, where applicable, along with feedback from respected senior members of the bar and regional diversity considerations.

